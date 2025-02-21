Lily Phillips Found Condom Inside Her 'Days' After Sleeping with 101 Men

YouTube/Stiff Socks Podcast

"Imagine if I got pregnant, it'd be, like, a bit of a guesswork," joked the 23-year-old -- who received backlash just this week after sharing a pregnancy announcement she later admitted was fake.

During a recent appearance on the Stiff Socks podcast, the UK adult film star said she discovered something in her body days after she completed her sex marathon.

"All the time [I] find things. One time, I found a condom, like, a couple days later up in my p----" Phillips told hosts Trevor Wallace and Michael Blaustein. "That was after f--king, like, 101 guys."

"Some bastard must have lost the condom inside me," she added.

The 23-year-old -- who went viral in December after she was the subject of YouTuber Josh Pieters' documentary, I Slept With 100 Men in One Day -- said all of the men were tested for sexually transmitted diseases and were required to wear condoms during the physical act, but not during oral sex.

Phillips noted that she adds extra protection. "Obviously, I'm on birth control," she said, to which Wallace replied, "I would hope."

In her post, Phillips claimed she's pregnant with her first child, sharing a photo of herself, in which she appeared to have a noticeable baby bump, which she cradled while wearing a skin-tight pajama set.

"the secret is out💗💙 baby phillips 2025" she captioned the post.

She followed that up with a video as well, in which she rubbed her belly and said, "It's official!"

In the comments of her post, many also felt she was trolling her fans with her bump reveal.

"Fake button," read the most liked comment on one post, while others left messages like, "I’m here for all the gullible comments" and "Don't fall for this stunt. Remember they just out for you attention."

Phillips later confirmed her pregnancy announcement wasn't real, revealing it was "role play" for her subscribers.

"Lily's career choice… involves role play, acting, and storylines to follow trending categories and hit target audiences in the adult industry," her publicist said in a statement to news.com.au. "Have a look at age-old porn categories/niches such as breeding, pregnancy, etc. And correlate Lily's job with that."

Meanwhile, another OnlyFans creator, Bonnie Blue, also made headlines this week over pregnancy speculation. Blue -- who recently claimed she had sex with 1,057 men in 12 hours -- took to Instagram to share some photos of her in a polka dot top and black pleated pants with the caption, "milf vibes." MILF, as any American Pie fan knows, of course stands for "Mom I'd Like to F--k."

In the comments, after someone asked, "You got kids????", she responded saying, "possibly pending."

She further fueled speculation with an Instagram Story a couple hours later, sharing a photo of a random assortment of food -- including chicken nuggets, dry ramen and pickles covered in chocolate and sprinkles -- with the caption "#cravings."