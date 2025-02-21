OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue Claims She Faked Pregnancy Speculation to Pay for Fan's IVF Treatment

Instagram

In a YouTube video addressed to her fans and followers, the British porn star -- who slept with over 1,000 men in 12 hours -- responded to backlash for heavily leaning into pregnancy speculation

Bonnie Blue is making a shocking revelation about all that pregnancy speculation.

In a new video addressed to her fans and followers, the British OnlyFans star claimed she leaned into pregnancy rumors as a way to give back to her fans and raise money to cover someone's IVF treatment.

While the 25-year-old denies ever stating that she was in fact with child, clips she shared on social media hinted that she was expecting.

In one clip, Blue said she was going to "take another pregnancy test" because she wanted to determine "how far along" she is.

In another, she hinted she had become impregnated during her alleged "world-record" sex marathon, in which she claims to have slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours.

"So [condoms] have a 99.9% chance of actually stopping, well, a pregnancy, but if you're sleeping with 1057 men, the chances of me falling pregnant was 100%." she shared in the video.

She also shared an Instagram Story about "cravings," and posted about having "milf vibes." MILF, as any American Pie fan knows, of course stands for "Mom I'd Like to F--k." In the comments of the MILF post, after someone asked, "You got kids????", she responded saying, "possibly pending."

The clips earned Blue backlash, with many fans noting that struggles are very real and not a laughing matter.

"It's very disrespectful to people who can't have children," one user wrote in one of her TikTok videos. "What a sick joke," another remarked.

The controversial sex worker -- whose real name is Tia Billinger -- shared a 15-minute long explainer on YouTube, during which she addressed the backlash she got after insinuating she was pregnant, telling her fans would "never ever lie about pregnancy" as it's a "step too far."

"I've always wanted to give back and this was a way for me to do that," she said in the video. "So the last 24 hours, I've hinted at being pregnant, but I had never confirmed I was pregnant because I would never ever lie about that."

Blue claimed she did the stunt to raise money for a person's IVF treatment, and has herself struggled to get pregnant in the past.

"Back before I was a massive, massive s--t, I tried to get pregnant for a long amount of time and it was honestly the most lonely experience… so if I was to have seen someone joking about pregnancy, I wouldn't have seen the funny side," Blue said of her experience trying to conceive when she was with her estranged husband.

She also said getting pregnant was very "expensive," adding that she was planning to use the money she made from OnlyFans to "pay for other somebody's IVF journey."

"Yes I bonk barely legals, yes I will drain your husband, but I also want to do other things, so I've used the last 24/48 hours of attention from haters and put that money aside and I'd like women or couples to reach out to me on Instagram," she claimed, citing her previous sex stunts.

Her admission comes just hours after fellow OnlyFans model Lily Phillips also confirmed her pregnancy announcement wasn't real, revealing it was "role play" for her subscribers.

The 23-year-old, best known for crying after sleeping with 100 men in 12 hours, caused widespread confusion when she shared a photo of herself cradling a baby bump on Wednesday, hours after Blue began posting "baby hints."

"The secret is out. Baby Phillips 2025," she captioned the post, which also included a photo two "positive" pregnancy tests.

After receiving a similar degree of backlash, Philips explained it was a publicity stunt aimed at servicing a specific need of her clients.

"Lily's career choice… involves role play, acting, and storylines to follow trending categories and hit target audiences in the adult industry," her publicist said in a statement to news.com.au. "Have a look at age-old porn categories/niches such as breeding, pregnancy, etc. And correlate Lily's job with that."