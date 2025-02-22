6 Celebs Who Are Relocating Because Of Donald Trump's Presidency

Getty

From Ellen DeGeneres to America Ferrera, some of Hollywood's biggest stars are leaving US soil out of fear for their and their families' futures.

Donald Trump has only been in office for a few weeks and he’s already made some incredibly controversial decisions that haven’t sat well with many Americans -- especially those in Hollywood. Over the course of the election, many celebrities spoke out against his campaign and vowed to leave the United States should Trump be elected. Now that he’s been sworn in, there are actually a few stars that have followed through on that promise…and a few more that are actively looking to leave.

Find out what these stars said about leaving the US…

Ellen DeGeneres & Portia De Rossi

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia De Rossi have been longtime residents of California and owned multiple properties across the state. But in 2024, they fell in love with a home in England and decided to purchase it. Since then, the couple have reportedly relocated there permanently. According to TMZ, the couple were “very disillusioned” after Trump won the election and decided to pack their bags and “get the hell out.”

Minnie Driver

In 2024, Minnie Driver opened up about her thoughts on living in the United States should Trump win the election. Minnie, who is British and already spends much of her time across the pond with her son, said that although she identifies as a Californian, she couldn’t see herself going back if Trump won.

“If I lived in a red state, no, I couldn’t,” she told The Times. “Living in California, you are somewhat insulated. But do you want to go and live in a bubble? Do you run away from the fire or do you go back and help?”

Lena Dunham

When Trump first won the presidency in 2016, Lena Dunham vowed to move to Canada. Although she didn’t fully commit to the move back then, she’s now relocated to England. Lena and her husband Luis Felber initially moved across the pond for work but eventually decided to stay there for good. While she didn’t attribute the move directly to Trump, she’s long been critical of his politics and explained that while living in England, “you don’t feel that you are being in any way hemmed in by other people’s perceptions.”

America Ferrera

America Ferrera has seemingly also made the move to London and in November, she was reportedly spotted scoping out schools for her two children. A source close to the actress said that while America was upset about the election, she planned to continue to work in the US and be as politically involved as possible.

“America is sick that Donald Trump is President again. She is devastated that Kamala [Harris] lost. She thought the country she lived in was better than that,” a source told Daily Mail.

They continued, “She is going to continue to have a presence in the US for work purposes and to fight for Latinas and women, but she will be overseas for family and to benefit her kids’ education. She wants them to have the best opportunities possible and to her, being overseas for that is what is important. She's not abandoning the US, she is prioritizing her life and focusing on the importance for her kids.”

Sharon Stone

Ahead of the election, Sharon Stone shared her plans to move to Italy should Trump be elected as president. While she hasn’t updated fans on her plans since Trump was sworn into office -- she did call Americans “naive and ignorant and arrogant” during an appearance in Italy several months after announcing her plans to leave.

“I am certainly considering a house in Italy,” she shared with Daily Mail. “I think that’s an intelligent construct at this time. This is one of the first times in my life that I’ve actually seen anyone running for office on a platform of hate and oppression.”

Laverne Cox

After Trump’s win, Laverne Cox shared that she and many other transgender people were considering leaving the country. While she hasn’t moved just yet, she explained that she didn’t feel it would be safe for trans people in the US going forward and wanted to find someplace where LGBTQ+ rights were protected.