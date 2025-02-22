David Duchovny Reflects on David Lynch, Teases X-Files Reunion (Exclusive)

The actor opens up about Lynch’s iconic "Fix your hearts or die" line from Twin Peaks and is asked about another possible X-Files revival.

David Duchovny took a stroll down memory lane as he hit the red carpet on Friday night at the 22nd Annual G'Day USA Arts Gala.

While at the event, where he presented an award to his former Californication collaborator Tim Minchin, the actor spoke with TooFab about his time on both Twin Peaks and The X-Files, ahead of a reunion with Gillian Anderson at Sunday's SAG Awards.

After Twin Peaks creator David Lynch died last month from complications of emphysema the age of 78, a clip from the show's 2017 revival, Twin Peaks: The Return, featuring Duchovny went viral. In the footage, Lynch opens up to Duchovny's trans character Denise how he supported her transition -- telling her, "When you became Denise, I told all your colleagues, those clown comics, to fix their hearts or die."

“And when you became Denise, I told all your colleagues, those clown comics, to fix their hearts or die.” RIP David Lynch 🥲 pic.twitter.com/wi2DB38R9Z — Twunk in Training 🇵🇸 (@AceHainley) January 16, 2025 @AceHainley

When asked about the now-iconic line at the event, Duchovny said he's not on social media and had no idea it was so beloved. He did, however, know it was something special.

"I didn't know that was brought up recently, but I remember getting that script and reading that line and thinking, that's one of the all time great lines. So I'm nor surprised that people remember it," he told TooFab.

"Working with David is a once in a lifetime kind of a thing. He was complete unique, had a completely unique vision as a filmmaker, as an artist, and I feel lucky to have auditioned in the late '80s to play this transvestite character and it became something I got to do 30 years apart," Duchovny -- whose character began wearing women's clothes on the original series, before coming out as trans for the revival -- continued.

"As a young actor, you're going in to audition for a TV show, you don't even know what it is. For it to be something like that is quite special," he added.

David also touched briefly on another famous role from his past, playing Agent Fox Mulder on The X-Files opposite Gillian Anderson.

The pair worked together on both the original '90s series and the two-season revival from 2016-2018. After recently reuniting on Duchovny's podcast, the pair will also be hitting the stage together on Sunday night at the SAG Awards to present an award -- leaving us to wonder whether the two might make another go at bringing the sci-fi series back for a third time.