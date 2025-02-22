Jason Kelce Reveals If He'll Get a Vasectomy After Wife Kylie Gives Birth to Baby No. 4

Getty

"I think Kylie is about coming to the end of wanting to pop these things out," said former Philadelphia Eagles center, who shares daughters Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett with Kylie.

Jason Kelce is opening up about where he and his wife Kylie stand about having more kids after they welcome their fourth child.

While appearing on Friday's episode of The Steam Room podcast, the former Philadelphia Eagles center revealed that he and his wife have discussed the possibility of him getting a vasectomy.

The couple shares daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, who turns two on Sunday, and is expecting another baby girl. Jason, 37, shared whether he and Kylie, 32, plan on continuing to expand their family until they have a boy.

"I mean, listen, that's not up to me, that's not my decision," he said, joking that he has "the easy part."

"I think Kylie is about coming to the end of wanting to pop these things out," Jason continued, adding that "this pregnancy has been a long one for her."

The retired NFL star shared that "there hasn't been any firm decisions" made yet when it comes to having more kids, but said they've brought up "the V-word."

"We'll see. This one might be it," Jason said.

"We've talked about the V-word, we brought it up," he continued, referring to a vasectomy procedure. "I don't know if it's going to happen or not, but ... we'll see."

Jason added that the possibility of expanding their brood after number four isn't really about trying for a boy, but rather whether they want to have more kids.

"I don't think it's necessarily if we want to have a boy because, at the end of the day, we're not shooting with good percentages. We've got to give up on that idea," he said. "It's like, 'Do we want to have another child?' And then, if we want to have another one, we'll do that."\

"I think, as of right now, that's ... definitely, or not definitely, happening," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Kylie recently revealed on an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast that fans "really want" her and Jason to have a boy, even saying that the "craziest rumor" she's heard about herself was that they "tried for a boy."

And while Kylie said she previously hoped to have a boy, she seems more than happy to be a girl mom.

"There was this moment when we found out we were having our fourth girl where I was like, 'We've always said we wanted four kids, maybe I won’t get to meet a little Jason,' which was a little bit weird,'" she admitted, before adding, "Four girls is better than four boys. When I meet boy moms, I'm like, 'God bless you.'"