Rihanna Reveals the 'Greatest Thing' About A$AP Rocky, Makes Rare Comments About Kids

Luis Alberto Rodriguez

While covering Harper's BAZAAR, the Fenty Beauty founder shares sweet details about her and Rocky's sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 18 months, and reveals which of her celebrity pals came up with her youngest's name.

Rihanna is praising her partner A$AP Rocky's role as a father.

In Harper’s BAZAAR's March 2025 Legacy Issue cover story, the singer -- who stuns on the cover of the magazine -- opened up about raising sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 18, months with the rapper, sharing that the "greatest thing" about Rocky "is seeing him as a dad."

"His pureness. His charm," Rihanna said, before jokingly adding, "I'm annoyed because my sons sometimes just live for him more than they live for me. And I'm like, 'Did you know who cooked you? Do you know who pushed you out?"

"And they love him, but when I see it, oh, it's the best," she said.

The Fenty Beauty founder went on to share details about her relationship with Rocky, whom she began dating in late 2019 after being friends for years. And while Rihanna, 37, and Rocky, 37, are famous, she said they don't let that stop them from spending time together in public.

"We like to eat with people. We like to shop with people. We like to walk the streets with people," she told the magazine. "I don't like a private room. I don't have them shut down stores. I don't like the Rapunzel life. It's very isolating. It's very lonely. And what am I protecting myself from? I'm actually allowing people to dictate the robbery of the life that I could actually be living."

Rihanna added that going on dates and having fun together as any normal non-celebrity couple is important for both of them -- including going out to bars, restaurants, arcades, karaoke, and more.

"That's a big thing for us and actually a really big thing for him," she said. "He always reminds me, no matter how hard everything is that we're dealing with in our life, in our careers and as parents, he's like, 'Remember when we were friends? Remember when we just used to have fun as friends?'"

Rihanna and Rocky confirmed their relationship in May 2021. The pair welcomed RZA in May 2022, before RiRi surprised the world with her second pregnancy at the Super Bowl in February 2023. She gave birth to her and Rocky's second son later that August.

During her interview with Harper's BAZAAR, the Savage X Fenty founder shared sweet details about her and Rocky's sons.

"RZA is just an empath," Rihanna said. "He's so magical. He loves music. He loves melody. He loves books. He loves water. Bath time, swimming, pool, beach, anything."

"And Riot, he's just hilarious. When he wakes up, he starts to squeal, scream," she added. "Not in a crying way. He just wants to sing. And I'm like, 'Okay, here we go!' He's my alarm in the morning! He's not taking no for an answer from anyone. I don't know where he came from, dude."

Rihanna revealed that she and Rocky's longtime friend and collaborator, Pharrell, actually named Riot.

"He gave us this name thinking it was going to be a girl, because he had seen something online," she shared. "Pharrell is very deep. He's not surface. He will never say anything and just leave it there with a full stop. He will have the entire history: the energy, the time, the month that it is."

Ultimately, Rihanna said her children remain her top priority, but admitted that she still often struggles to balance motherhood and her career.

"Every decision I make revolves around them, but everything that I do that I love robs me from them," she told Harper's BAZAAR. "So I have a weird resentment with the things that I love. You almost feel like something is always suffering for you to show up somewhere. And even when you show up there, it's not 100 percent because there’s something else on the wheel."

"It's actually given me a lot more self-guilt. I don't like letting people down, but I also know that most of that is me letting myself down, which means something has to change, but everything is on the wheel at all times," she continued. "I have to keep reminding myself that I asked for this, I love this. I try to figure out a balance so that I can feel fulfilled when I show up to something, so I can feel I don't have any guilt."