2025 SAG Awards: Every Viral Moment & Best Memes of the Night (Updating Live)

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild returned to Netflix with Kristen Bell back to host for her second time, while Wicked and Shogun led the film and television sides, respectively, tied with five nominations each.

While Sunday night's 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony is a big night for actors, it was also a proving ground for Netflix, back for its second year to live stream the event that's essentially by actors, for actors, and all about the actors.

The "I Am an Actor" segment again kicked off a night that showcased the best of the best in both film and television, with actors telling a bit of their stories as performers. On the big screen, Wicked continued its dominant ways, with five total nominations, followed by A Complete Unknown with four, and Anora and Emilia Pérez with three each.

On the television side, Shōgun matched Wicked with five total nominations, followed by The Bear, The Diplomat, and The Penguin, with three apiece.

Jonathan Bailey joined both Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande with acting nods, while Wicked was also up for its Stunt Ensemble and Cast. Anna Sawai picked up an acting nod on the women's side, while Tadanobu Asano and Hiroyuki Sanada compete against each other on the men's side. The FX series will also compete for Drama Ensemble.

On the limited series or TV movie slate, The Penguin got a lot of love, along with Baby Reindeer, with each picking up male and female lead nominations for Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti for the Batman spinoff and Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning for the true crime drama.

The Bear continued its comedy dominance with acting nods for Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Liza Colón-Zayas, as well as a Comedy Ensemble nomination. Host Bell is also competing in Comedy Series, as is her Nobody Wants This costar Adam Brody.

Harrison Ford Crashes an Actor

As always, the show opened with a segment featuring a few of the famous faces in the crowd sharing their "I Am an Actor" story, but it was one of the biggest actors on the planet who stole the spotlight of the whole segment ... without saying a word.

From Mikey Madison's wild journey through Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, to Jodie Foster's Coppertone commercial story, we got to enjoy some truly charming stories, and one hilarious bite of food.

As Shrinking star Jessica Williams got the spotlight to share her story, all eyes were immediately drawn to costar Harrison Ford, sitting next to her and peering over her shoulder as he noshed on a snack.

It quickly stole her moment in the most adorable way, as she jokingly snapped, "I told him to turn away," yelling back at him, "Don't look!"

Harrison Ford eating during the opening of the SAG Awards.



See the full winners list: https://t.co/1H9Qsgq4hw pic.twitter.com/d8v2YtW0yP — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 24, 2025 @DiscussingFilm

Harrison Ford stealing scenes at the SAG Awards 🤣 — Pete Mitchell (@PeteMitchell158) February 24, 2025 @PeteMitchell158

Harrison Ford nonchalantly eating in the background while Jessica Williams did her SAG card segment is so funny, and the little shake she gave him at the end of it while he laughs with food in his mouth was beyond adorable. #SAGAwardsOnNetflix — Jen Pilot (@jen_pilot) February 24, 2025 @jen_pilot

HARRISON FORD TAKING A GIANT BITE OF FOOD AS JESSICA GIVES HER I'M AN ACTOR SPEECH OH MY GODDDDD superior award show #SAGAwards — Lauren 🥯 (@laurenleti) February 24, 2025 @laurenleti

the friendship between jessica and harrison is adorable — the man in black scrubs (@PaulPaterRN) February 24, 2025 @PaulPaterRN

HARRISON FORD AND HIS CHIP I AM DYING HE IS SO CUTEEEEEEE I LOVE HIM #SAGAwardsOnNetflix #SAGAwards — S 🍒 (@soitgoessara_) February 24, 2025 @soitgoessara_

Do You Want to Be an Actor?

Kristen Bell just sang a "Frozen" parody while a montage of every SAG Award nominee's first acting gig appeared on screen pic.twitter.com/comi21lnOu — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 24, 2025 @SpencerAlthouse

As we look across a sea of famous faces at the height of their careers, it's easy to forget that all of them were once struggling actors fighting for any moment of screen time to "make it" in this business.

At least it was, until Kristen Bell dropped an epic parody of a Frozen classic "Do You Want to Be an Actor?" Almost no star was left unexplored as she sang her song alongside some of their earliest moments, including that aforementioned Jodie Foster suntan lotion ad.

She even shared a clip from her one of her own earliest projects. Even better, most of the clips where paired with a live shot from the audience as the celebrities were surprised by and got to relive their nascent acting skills. It's also a beautiful reminder that everyone starts somewhere, so keep going!

Give Kristen Bell an award for Do You Wanna Be an Actor coz honestly beyond obsessed #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/oPktMwIdRO — ITTVG (@imthattvgirl) February 24, 2025 @imthattvgirl

Kristen Bell is one of the most innately likable actresses of my generation. pic.twitter.com/p9Ck1eONQ7 — 𝙺 𝙸 𝙼 𝙱 𝙴 𝚁 𝙻 𝚈 ☕️☀️🌙✨📚📷 (@KimNYC84) February 24, 2025 @KimNYC84

Omgggg not me crying during Kristen Bell singing “Do you wanna be an actorrr” she sounded so good y’all 😭😭😭 #SAGAwardsOnNetflix #sagawards pic.twitter.com/KGbkoPis12 — Lynda Starr 🇭🇹 ✍🏾 🎙️ (@LyndaStarrMusic) February 24, 2025 @LyndaStarrMusic

Kristen Bell’s “Do you want to be an actor” montage was one of the best bits of awards hosting … ever ?



Such a simple yet clever, fun, heartfelt concept, perfectly executed.#SAGAwardsOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/v81Qr8egeb — Phantom (@effoff1988) February 24, 2025 @effoff1988

Kieran Culkin Counts Himself Down

Kieran Culkin's Full SAG Awards acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor! pic.twitter.com/HyHmva90vc — nitsi | succession broadway & oscar era! ᡣ𐭩 (@hosseinisgeckos) February 24, 2025 @hosseinisgeckos

Picking up the win for Jesse Eisenberg's A Real Pain, Kieran Culkin opened with a hilarious dig at Adrien Brody as he noted that winners are given 45 seconds -- before immediately backing down and apologizing for the light-hearted jab.

"There was no reason to take that shot. I love you. It's a joke. You take your time," he quickly told his fellow nominee.

He went on to thank his "wonderful, gorgeous, funny wife Jazz," and offered a special shoutout to costar, screenwriter and director Eisenberg -- counting himself out of time as he did so -- who took a chance on him for this role without an audition.

I like how Kieran Culkin's acceptance speech turned into a stand-up performance at the beginning.#SAGAwardsOnNetflix — 𓆩ت𓆪 (@maheshposts) February 24, 2025 @maheshposts

Kieran Culkin spent most of his SAG speech rambling about how heavy the SAG trophy is and I am still utterly charmed. https://t.co/M3uNvxH5sp — Luke Hearfield (@LukeHearfield) February 24, 2025 @LukeHearfield

If his #SAGAwards speech is any indication, Kieran Culkin will probably give us the best Oscar speech in the show’s history this time next week.



Off the rails & a little reckless!! Get ready, y’all 😂 — Chris Anthony (@CAnthonyLopez) February 24, 2025 @CAnthonyLopez

Not Kieran Culkin thanking the Pepsi girl in his SAG speech! — nikita d (@nikita_d) February 24, 2025 @nikita_d

Kieran Culkin’s acceptance speech basically being a roast on actors is just everything #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/O90jAgKGyj — ITTVG (@imthattvgirl) February 24, 2025 @imthattvgirl

Teleprompter Troubles

mikey madison and the cast of anora at the SAG Awards pic.twitter.com/i7feqtAz0D — mikey madison (@dailyofmikeym) February 24, 2025 @dailyofmikeym

If there was one consistent theme through the 2025 SAG Awards, it was that the teleprompters might have been the true villains of the night.

From Mikey Madison's Anora Russian costars reading the stage directions to Joey King completely missing that they were telling her Martin Short wasn't there, the teleprompters created more awkward and cringeworthy moments than the tongue-tied stars and the scripted bits.

Joey King was STRESSING when Martin Short didn't approach the stage after his name was called at the SAG Awards lol pic.twitter.com/ifuDt9O1ek — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 24, 2025 @SpencerAlthouse

Is everyone at the SAG awards hammered or is the teleprompter just broken? — sugary vibes (@RomanScorpion_) February 24, 2025 @RomanScorpion_

the SAG awards are CRAZY the camera angles the clearly malfunctioning teleprompter, the clips chosen for nominees, everything…and i LOVE it — The Blair Bitch (@blairbitchnyc) February 24, 2025 @blairbitchnyc

what is going on is the teleprompter tiny lol #SAGAwardsOnNetflix — e (@evadotorg) February 24, 2025 @evadotorg

They might as well just let the presenters read the teleprompter in their native tongue and add captions. #SAGAwardsOnNetflix — Ally🐈‍⬛ (@AllysonRHood) February 24, 2025 @AllysonRHood

Jane Fonda 'Making Us All Look Like S--t'

Julia Louis-Dreyfus marveled at Jane Fonda's incredible career both in Hollywood and in her activism, marveling that she's still working so hard at 87 years old. Louis-Dreyfus quipped that she should slow down as she's "making us all look like s--t."

She touted Fonda's incredible life of awards and accolades, which includes being on Richard Nixon's enemies list ... which Louis-Dreyfus thinks is probably her most impressive accomplishment, all things considered.

"Even though we somehow get to call you our peer, you are absolutely peerless," said Louis-Dreyfus as Fonda ascended to the stage, still as radiant and inspiring as ever.

"This means the world to me," Fonda said, immediately falling victim to the night's glitchy technicals. "What about the sound system?" she asked, before quipping, I'm gonna talk loud!" Later, she definitely had to do that as a voiceover tried to interrupt her mid-speech, quipping about the power of actors, "I can conjure up voices!"

The Netflix sound engineer tonight

during Jane Fonda speech #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/R1TbfT0Rmu — Pop Truther (@poptruther) February 24, 2025 @poptruther

"Your enthusiasm makes it seem less like a twilight of my life and more like a go girl, kick ass!" she smiled, touching the award. "Which is good, because I'm not done."

She went on to talk about her unorthodox career, and her outspoken nature. "For a woman like me, who grew up in the '40s and '50s when women weren't supposed to have opinions and get angry," she shared, "acting gave me a chance to play angry women with opinions, which as you know is a bit of a stretch for me."

Fonda talked about the importance of acting, which sees performers having to empathize with victims and perpetrators alike, quickly pivoting to Sebastian Stan's work as Donald Trump in The Apprentice.

She railed against woke -- "just means you give a damn about other people" -- and then shifted back to empathy to say, "a whole lot of people are going to be really hurt by what is happening, what is coming our way. And if they're of a different political persuasion, we need to call upon our empathy and not judge, but listen from our hearts, and welcome them into our tent, because we are gonna need a big tent to resist successfully what's coming at us."

The screen icon then asked everyone if they'd ever wondered while watchign stories of oppression if they'd be brave enough to stand up for what's right.

"We don't have to wonder anymore because we are in our documentary moment. This is it," she said, "and it's not a rehearsal. This is it and we mustn't for a moment kid ourselves about what's happening. This is big time serious, folks, so let's be brave."

I desperately need Jane Fonda's speech printed in a book and sent out everywhere IMMEDIATELY. #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/Icz0y8XqFH — Chris Gallardo 🌊 (@chrisagwrites) February 24, 2025 @chrisagwrites

“woke just means you give a damn about other people” JANE FONDA I LOVE U #SAGAWARDS pic.twitter.com/0jRGkPnZGC — lara (@ghostinkissys) February 24, 2025 @ghostinkissys

jane fonda using her time to preach the importance of unions and community yes diva pic.twitter.com/q86Rezx0UM — aram 🐏 (@aramnotagoat) February 24, 2025 @aramnotagoat

X-Files Reunion Disaster of Chemistry/Timing

We stan an iconic reunion, and there are few duos more iconic than David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson. The X-Files stars came together on the stage to present the award for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series and left us wondering if they'd perhaps been abducted by aliens.

While part of it was scripted, such as the awkward joke about Anderson looking younger than ever, and their quip about the importance in any partnership of "timing" -- or is that "chemistry," but a lot of it was just mess.

I pray that one day I can have my own Challengers moment with Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny ugh they're both stunning pic.twitter.com/ECLRR9jT0X — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 24, 2025 @SpencerAlthouse

Anderson joked about just how "funny" it was, which got bigger laughs than any of the scripted bits, and Duchovny went completely off the rails trying to read the winners before even revealing the nominees -- even getting a scolding from behind the curtain.

Luckily, the ever practical Scully was on hand to pull Mulder's head out of the clouds and keep things on track! Fans were loving the charming reunion moment.

I could watch this X-Files reboot at the SAG Awards all day every day 😂 like what happened with them #sagawards pic.twitter.com/sZTAFG1TZ4 — The Patric (@ThePatricIsReal) February 24, 2025 @ThePatricIsReal

🤧 am so here for the x-files reunion on my screen rn. gillian and david. our scully and mulder. #SAGAwards — Mel (@Mel452) February 24, 2025 @Mel452

Has there ever been a TV show with two co-leads who were equally matched in the face card department as David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson in X-Files? #SAGAwards — em. (@em_dash_3) February 24, 2025 @em_dash_3

The truth is still out there... David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson reunite at the #SAGAwards, giving us all the Mulder and Scully feels! — Mudassar Shahid (@MudassarSh6349) February 24, 2025 @MudassarSh6349

WE WON? YES WE WON ‼️ pic.twitter.com/uIkz2rsCWC — best of gillian anderson (@artgilliana) February 24, 2025 @artgilliana

Very Hungry Gossip Girl

Another unexpected callback took a bizarre turn as the voice of Gossip Girl suddenly erupted in the ballroom, sharing what we thought was going to be some juicy details about our favorite celebs.

For example, we were shocked to learn that Jeff Goldblum likes his green eggs ... with ham ... ... wait, what? As we continued to hear more about food than anything else, the camera cut to Bell, hunkered down with her phone and a mic.

Finally, though, she realized how lame and not-at-all scandalous the material was as the camera pulled back to reveal Blair Waldorf herself, Leighton Meester, feeding her the lame details as she tore into a biscuit and admitted she might be too hungry for good gossip right now.

Kristen Bell and Leighton Meester doing a GOSSIP GIRL bit on the SAG Awards oh the writers did that JUST FOR ME!!!!!!!!! — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) February 24, 2025 @eiffeltyler

that gossip girl bit at the sag awards just made my year — jose (@joranerol_) February 24, 2025 @joranerol_

OMG! I screamed when they showed Kristen Bell and Leighton Meester on SAG Awards. It was like Gossip Girl all over again. 🩷 — Reyna (@southerrnnngal) February 24, 2025 @southerrnnngal

WAIT but the gossip girl bit on the SAG awards just now yessssss omg WITH leighton??? 🥹 — 𝕝𝕚𝕧 ☾ (@truestorygrande) February 24, 2025 @truestorygrande

we had gossip girl back for a few seconds 🥹 #SAGAwards — SOPH 💌 (@sophsstreepp) February 24, 2025 @sophsstreepp

Selena Gomez Thanks Steve Martin & Martin Short for Raising Her

Watch Selena Gomez's speech after Only Murders in the Building won Best Cast in a Comedy Series at the 31st Annual SAG Awards! ✨ pic.twitter.com/2122WCfuC0 — Selena Gomez India (@SelenaGmzIN) February 24, 2025 @SelenaGmzIN

In one of the night's most genuine moments, Selena Gomez was definitely stunned when Only Murders in the Building picked up the win for Best Ensemble in a comedy series, coming after Martin Short won Best Male Actor for his work. Unfortunately, neither Short or Steve Martin were present.

Gomez, though, walked her shocked self up there with some of this season's other stars, including Molly Shannon, Michael Cyril Creighton, Kumail Nanjiani, and Richard Kind.

"We never win, this is so weird," Gomez said, completely unprepared with any remarks. She joked that Martin and Short were unfortunately absent, because "they don't really care," before Kind reminded her she should probably thank them. So she did ... for raising her.

Even without her comedy companions, fans were loving Gomez' funny and genuine reaction to the show's major win after its fourth season, celebrating her first SAG win.

A precious Selena Gomez accepting her SAG Award. pic.twitter.com/CXGbYZ0K3w — Netflix (@netflix) February 24, 2025 @netflix

SELENA GOMEZ JUST WON A SAG AWARD I’M CRYING, THEY HAVE BEEN SNUBBED TOO LONG pic.twitter.com/OOQ9T2BZa2 — Selenur (@yourightselena) February 24, 2025 @yourightselena

Timothee Chalamet's Complete Unknown Win

Timothée Chalamet full speech after winning his #SAGAwards Congratulations Timmy! pic.twitter.com/mqrOU4rx8c — Timothée Chalamet Updates (@timotheeupdates) February 24, 2025 @timotheeupdates

A highly-nominated film, Timothée Chalamet and A Complete Unknown have had to watch themselves get shut out of almost every major awards show this season ... until now.

Chalamet enjoyed nominations at the Critics' Choice and Golden Globe Awards and BAFTAs, but Sunday night he picked up his first major win at the SAG Awards for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in the biopic.

Suddenly, he's at least in the conversation for the Oscar, where he's also nominated next weekend. But nobody looked less prepared to talk about it was Chalamet himself, who was clearly stunned to be taking home the award as the youngest-ever Best Male Actor winner.

From his stunned reaction upon hearing his name to his struggles with the height of the microphone to his humble words about chasing greatness, his Chalamaniacs were losing it all over social media!

I just gained a ton more of respect for Timothee Chalamet with him confessing he’s chasing greatness. I love seeing an actor keep it real and be honest about striving/working hard to become a GOAT 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#sagawards #TimothéeChalamet pic.twitter.com/MKerhOfdO4 — The Patric (@ThePatricIsReal) February 24, 2025 @ThePatricIsReal

Even if he doesn’t repeat at the #Oscars, I just love that we’re getting the chance to hear a speech from Timothée Chalamet this season



“I’m inspired by the greats and I want to be one of the greats.”#SAG #SAGAwards #SAGAwardsOnNetflix #SAGAwards2025 pic.twitter.com/nAgfGj8pBL — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) February 24, 2025 @NextBestPicture

Demi Wins Even Moore Substance

Demi Moore is finally getting the flowers her long and storied career deserved way before this as she continues a successful awards season with another trophy for her work in horror film The Substance.

In this moment, she recalled the moment she first got her SAG membership as a teenager, saying that "it gave me meaning, it gave me purpose, and it gave me direction."

She praised her colleagues, saying, "I watched and I listened and I learned from all of you. You have all been my greatest teachers. I am so so grateful that I have continued to be able to try and sometimes succeed and sometimes fail and be able to keep going."

After thanking her team and emphasizing the importance of growth through feedback, Moore urged her fellow actors to not lose sight of the human connection and turned a common adage on her head by arguing that it's not "I'll believe it when I see it, but rather, "When I believe it, I will see it."