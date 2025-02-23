7 International Celebrities Who Were Actually Born In The United States

Getty

Don’t let the accent fool you -- some international celebrities were actually born in the United States! Whether they grew up across the pond or Down Under, these celebs spent their early days on American soil. For some stars, their parents were working in the US when they got pregnant and for others, their families just happened to be vacationing here when they were born. Regardless of how it happened, these celebs all ended up being raised somewhere else around the world.

Saoirse Ronan

Fans may know Saoirse Ronan as an Irish actress but she was actually born in New York City. Before she was born, her parents initially came to the United States illegally, according to The New York Times. They were later allowed to stay and her mom worked as a nanny while her father took on odd jobs. He once worked on a construction site before eventually trying his hand at acting. Once they welcomed Saoirse in 1994, they made the choice to move, returning to Ireland when Saoirse was three-years-old.

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield’s British accent may fool fans but he was actually born in the United States. At the time, his American father and British mother were living in Los Angeles. His dad owned a small moving company while his mother stayed at home to raise Andrew and his older brother. Eventually, Andrew’s mother grew so lonely in LA that she gave his father an ultimatum about moving home. When Andrew was three-years-old his family relocated to Surrey, England.

“She told my dad, ‘I’m going back. You can come or not. But I’m taking the kids,’” Andrew told Esquire.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy grew up in London but she was born in Miami. Back in 1996, Anya’s Argentine father and Zambian mother were on vacation in Florida when she was born. They later returned home to Buenos Aires, Argentina, where Anya spent much of her early childhood. When she was six, her family ended up relocating to London. Based on her very diverse background, Anya says she often had a hard time fitting in.

“When I was younger, I didn’t fit in anywhere. I was too English to be Argentine, too Argentine to be English, too American to be anything,” she told the Standard.

Nicole Kidman

Australian actress Nicole Kidman was born in Hawaii in 1967, where her parents were living on educational visas. Nicole’s father had graduated from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa where he received his PhD in biochemistry, with a molecular biology basis. The family then briefly relocated to Washington D.C. where Nicole’s father was a visiting fellow at the National Institute of Mental Health. In the early 1970s, they all moved back to Australia where Nicole was raised.

“I was born there because my dad was studying biochemistry and then we moved to Washington D.C. so thus I have dual citizenship,” Nicole shared on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller grew up in England but she was born in New York City, where her parents were living at the time. She says she was almost born in a local theater because her mom went into labor while watching a performance of The Nutcracker -- and stayed until the very end.

“I’ve wanted to be an actress for as long as I can remember, and I can say I was almost born in the theater,” Miller reportedly said. “My mum went into labor while she was watching The Nutcracker Suite in New York -- apparently I was kicking like mad.”

After Sienna’s birth, the family eventually moved back to London.

Lucy Boynton

Fans may know Lucy Boynton as a British actress but she was born in the United States. Her British parents had been living in New York and working as journalists. When they initially moved, they had only planned to stay for a year but ended up living there for a decade. After Lucy was born, the family moved back to London where she was raised.

“I’ve got the passport,” she told C magazine. “Which is a golden ticket in this industry.”

Bruce Lee