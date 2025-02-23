Dave Chappelle, Kamala Harris Talk 'Difficult Times' at NAACP Image Awards, Deon Cole Blasts Ye

Getty

Host Deon Cole took aim at Kanye West over the swastika t-shirt stunt at his Yeezy website while praying for Ye's wife Bianca Censori to "cover up," as the Trump administration loomed large over Harris' first television appearance since the election.

Comedian Cole set the stage at the top of the show with a hilarious prayer about the artist formerly known as Kanye West and his oft-unclad wife Bianca Censori.

"Lord, we ask you to bless Kanye West and cover him. He went from making wonderful beats to swastika t-shirts, and Lord, we just want you to cover our brother Kanye," he said.

He then added, perfectly in cadence, "And while you’re covering him, cover his wife too, Lord. She’s been very naked down here. Bless her with a scarf, or a bow tie, or a ribbon or something!"

While they were the subject of the host's attention at the NAACP Image Awards, West and Censori were attending an event of their own, according to TMZ, in the form of a film that purportedly stars Censori and ... not much in the way of scarves, bow ties, or ribbons.

In a reversal of how she usually dresses, though, Censori arrived at the event in a look inspired by a nun's habit, but one that covered her entirely. As in, TMZ had a source who claimed to have seen the woman's face briefly (and that it was Censori), but could not confirm definitively.

While she was covered up in real life, the film purportedly explores the female body, and so attendees at the event in a Koreatown warehouse still saw plenty of her curves and skin before the night was through.

Harris Argues 'Fight Is Worth It'

Meanwhile, back across town, more serious matters were being discussed at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium as former Vice President Kamala Harris made her first televised appearance since losing the presidency to Donald Trump.

Accepting the Chairman's Award, Harris spoke about the genesis of the NAACP, which she said "came into being at a moment when our country struggled with greed, bitterness and hatred."

She said the founders "had no illusions about the forces they were up against -- no illusions about how stony the road would be," suggesting that the stony road continues to be ahead.

"Some look at this moment and rightly feel the weight of history," she said of 2025 in America in the early weeks of Trump's second presidential term. "Some see the flames on our horizons, the rising waters in our cities, the shadows gathering over our democracy, and ask, ‘What do we do now?’"

"But we know exactly what to do," she argued, "because we have done it before, and we will do it again."

She called for everyone to use the power of education, grassroots, organizations, and mobilizing advocacy. "Our power has never come from having an easy path," she told the audience.

"Our strength flows from our faith -- faith in God, faith in each other, and our refusal to surrender to cynicism and destruction," she insisted. "Not because it is easy, but because it is necessary. Not because victory is guaranteed, but because the fight is worth it."

She said that history will not just be written by "whoever occupies the Oval Office, nor by the wealthiest among us." Instead, she said it will be written by ordinary American citizens, "by us, by we the people."

Chappelle Says 'Lot of Work to Do'

The vice president's words were met with a resounding applause and standing ovation, which is the energy that Dave Chappelle walked into shortly after when he took the stage. The comedian was on hand to accept the organization's President's Award.

Like Harris, Chappelle marked the significance of the organization behind this moment. "I won a lot of awards recently, but this one tonight is probably the most special award I’ve ever gotten," he said, "because it’s from this institution that represents these people, us, people of color, black people."

He talked about the "hideous depiction of African Americans" in the 1915 film Birth of a Nation leading to the opening of the first NAACP Hollywood office in 1927. "And from then, 100 years ago to this very night, they have been chipping away at this industry."

He said that work has allowed artists like him to tell their stories, and that every time someone does, "we just keep chipping away at this monster of a machine."

"But tonight, man, tonight, I feel invigorated because all my Netflix checks cleared," he joked, pivoting to more serious topics, and echoing some of Harris' sentiments -- while also never naming anyone in the Trump administration directly.

"I hope all of us who work in this industry feel strong and inspired and not discouraged, especially because this is a very difficult time right now," he said. "And your institution is, sadly, more relevant than it’s been in a long time."

"We got a lot of work to do, but it feels good to know that we’re not in it alone, that we got each other," he added. "And remember, community is everything."

He shared condolences to all those who've lost their homes, alluding to the Los Angeles wildfires and other natural disasters, and closed with a message from his father about that community.

"Don't be afraid to lean on each other," he said, revealing a phrase his father taught him that he said he's carried with him throughout his life and career.

"He said, Whenever you mess up or you feel like you can’t get up. He said, You remember these words because they’re magic words," Chappelle shared. "And I said, 'What’s the words, Dad?' And he said, 'Whoops, let’s keep it moving.'"