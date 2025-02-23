Jamie Lee Curtis Calls Out Colin Farrell at SAG Awards For Giving Him Covid

Getty

"Guilty as charged," joked the actor after Curtis presented him with his award for his work in The Penguin, and introduced Farrell as "the man who gave me Covid at the Golden Globes."

Colin Farrell hilariously admitted to "spreading the love" -- aka some award season germs -- while accepting the award at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

During the awards show on Sunday night, the actor won the award for Best Actor in a Limited Series for his performance in Max's The Penguin, in which he starred in the titular role.

Farrell was presented the award by Jamie Lee Curtis, who made a funny remark about the Irish actor before announcing him as the winner.

"The Actor goes to the man who gave me Covid at the Golden Globes, Colin Farrell," Curtis said.

As Farrell hit the stage and accepted the award, he joked, "Guilty as charged. But Brendan Gleeson f--king gave it to me, so I was just spreading the love."

Farrell was referring to his costar in the 2022 film, The Banshees of Inisherin, which was featured in the same 2022-2023 awards season as Curtis' Everything Everywhere All At Once.

On Sunday night, Farrell took home the award for his role as The Penguin/Oz Cobb in The Penguin, winning over fellow nominees Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menedez Story), Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer), Kevin Kline (Disclaimer), and Andrew Scott (Ripley).

Colin Farrell was just spreading the love — and COVID — to Jamie Lee Curtis. 🤭 (🎥: 31st Annual SAG Awards®) pic.twitter.com/9PoAJvEuqM — E! News (@enews) February 24, 2025 @enews

During Farrell's SAG Awards heartfelt speech, he thanked his fellow nominees, the cast and crew with The Penguin, his team, and his family, including his sons, whom he called "the two people in my life who have made my life so much more special and so much more meaningful and so much more joyful than I ever truly thought possible."

"I love you both," Farrell said of his sons, James, 21, and Henry, 15. "And we're going back to watch Shogun tonight and finish it up!"