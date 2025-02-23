Jane Fonda Asks for 'Empathy' As She's Honored with Life Achievement Award at 2025 SAG Awards

Getty

Fonda called for empathy as she reflected on both her career and the current state of our nation while accepting the Life Achievement Award at the 2025 SAG Awards.

Jane Fonda may have just received the Life Achievement Award at the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, but her career is anything but over.

Presented the award by Julia Louis-Dreyfus -- who called Fonda a "powerhouse of raw dramatic talent," before listing off the 87-year-old actress' many accomplishments while showing a montage of Fonda's storied career -- the Grace and Frankie alum was greeted with a standing ovation as she took to the stage.

"Your enthusiasm makes it seem, I don't know, less like the twilight of my life and more like a 'Go girl kick ass,' which is good because I'm not done," she began her speech, adding how she has "had a really weird career," retiring for 15 years, returning at 65, and having some of her biggest success in her 80s.

"It's okay to be a late bloomer as long as you don't miss the flower show. I'm a late bloomer, and this is the flower show," she noted.

"I love acting," she continued. "We get to open people’s minds to new ideas and help them laugh when things are tough -- like now. And for a woman like me who grew up in the 40s and 50s when women weren’t supposed to have opinions and get angry, acting gave me a chance to play angry women with opinions."

But it wouldn't be a speech from Fonda without a turn to the political, with the Grace and Frankie alum using the moment to remind the audience and viewers of the importance of fighting back amid trying times and threats against democracy.

Jane Fonda using her SAG Lifetime Achievement speech to praise unions...queen tbh



"I'm a big believer in unions. They have our backs, they bring us into community, and they give us power. Community means power, and this is really important right now when workers' power is being… pic.twitter.com/8c9jond1n3 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 24, 2025 @SpencerAlthouse

"I'm a big believer in unions. They have our backs. They bring us into community and they give us power. Community means power. And this is really important right now when workers' power's being attacked and community is being weakened," Fonda urged. "But SAG-AFTRA is different than most other unions, because us -- the workers, we actors -- we don't manufacture anything tangible. What we create is empathy. Our job is to understand another human being so profoundly that we can touch their souls. We feel their joy."

Speaking about the importance of showing "empathy" to others, she continued, "We must not isolate. We must stay in community. We must find ways to project an inspiring message of the future. There will still be love. There will still be beauty. And there will be an ocean of truth for us to swim in."

"Make no mistake, empathy is not weak or woke -- and, by the way, woke just mean you give a damn about other people," she continued. "A whole lot of people are going to be really hurt by what is happening, what is coming or way."

"So, let’s be brave. This is a good time for a little Norma Rae or Karen Silkwood or Tom Joad. We must not isolate. We must stay in community. We must help the vulnerable. We must find ways to project and inspire a vision for the future, one that is beckoning and welcoming.”