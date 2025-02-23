Kristen Bell Opens 2025 SAG Awards With Frozen-Inspired Song: 'Do You Want to Be an Actor?'

Getty

The Nobody Wants this actress kicked off the show with a parody of the Frozen song, 'Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" -- referencing nominees' roles in earlier films including Crossroads, Can't Hardly Wait and Home Alone.

Do you want to be an actor?

Kristen Bell asked the viewers that very question as she opened the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards with a catchy tune inspired by the hit song from her 2013 Disney film, Frozen.

Bell referenced iconic moments from the careers of the night's nominees, as clips from some of their earlier roles in Hollywood flashed across the screen.

"Do you want to be an actor? Let's get your foot inside the door. Can you scream a lot on Halloween or be a beauty queen or hug a purple dinosaur?" Bell sang, as images of Jamie Lee Curtis, Selena Gomez and more played on in the background.

Kristen Bell just sang a "Frozen" parody while a montage of every SAG Award nominee's first acting gig appeared on screen pic.twitter.com/comi21lnOu — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 24, 2025 @SpencerAlthouse

The tongue-in-cheek song -- which poked fun at some of the ways the nominated stars got their start -- showed how far these actors have come, an the storied careers they've had since.

Some of those projects included films like Crossroads for Zoe Saldana, Can't Hardy Wait for Jason Segel, a Coppertone commercial for Jodie Foster and Kieran Culkin's role in Home Alone.

Elsewhere during Bell's opening monologue, she opened up about everyone in the room wanting to be in the entertainment industry -- before paying tribute to the Los Angeles Firefighters in attendance as she made mention of the devastating fires that ravaged Los Angeles last month.

"I just want to say everyone in this room, and I do mean everyone, including the camera operators on the side, over here and over here, the writers backstage, the director in the booth, and all of the actors in their seats, everyone started out as a kid in somewhere comma Earth, going to bed and waking up every morning thinking it's gonna be me," Bell began.

"So yes, Justin Timberlake owes us all a piece of that song. Look for my email petition. But truly, there are a lot of birthday candles and pennies in fountains across the globe that I'll hold this shared dream, and that is to be a working artist," she continued before referencing the town where it all happens.

"And that dream has a backdrop, and it's called Los Angeles, and it, too, is a very beautiful thing," Bell said. The city and the people in it has been put through the ringer, and though this room is full of sparkles and glamor, and also what the kids are calling Riz, the most attractive tables, I need to point out, are right over there," she added while pointing to a table with members of the LAFD.