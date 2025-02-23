Kristen Bell Reunites With Former Costars While Hosting SAG Awards: 'I Got A Surprise For You'

Netflix/X

From Jason Segel to Ted Danson and William Jackson Harper, Bell navigates her way through hosting duties while crossing paths with old friends.

It was the cross over you didn't know you needed: Challengers and The Good Place.

As Kristen Bell effortlessly hosted the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, she caught up with some old friends.

Ted Danson and William Jackson Harper join in on a cute moment with Bell during the awards ceremony -- with fans calling it The Good Place ending they deserved.

Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, and William Jackson Harper reuniting to create their own Challengers moment at the SAG Awards pic.twitter.com/g1gF6l5UJr — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 24, 2025

‘The Good Place’ stars Kristen Bell, Ted Danson and William Jackson Harper attempt to recreate the ‘Challengers’ kiss during the #SAGAwards. pic.twitter.com/1TuxJ1fhTB — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) February 24, 2025

During their bit, Danson tried to interrupt Bell's hosting duties to ask if she told Harper he was her favorite costar.

Belle -- in faux shoc -- tried to move on from the subject, however, the men don't let it go.

She then got between the duo as the iconic score from Challengers played, before the pair leaned in to reenact the film's infamous three-way kissing scene.

As the awards show continued, Bell was later seen rushing to get a lemon water backstage and bumping into Jason Segal who is wrapped in a towel -- over a suit, might we add.

Segal then opened the towel and widdleg his body while saying, "I got a surprise for you," recreating a classic scene from their hit film, Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

Bell -- not impressed -- replied: "It doesn't have the same affect when you have pants on."