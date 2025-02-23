New Girl's Zooey Deschanel & Max Greenfield Troll Lamorne Morris During SAG Awards

Getty

The pair also joked about the "importance" of being in an ensemble -- each having differing opinions.

New Girl fans got a taste of reunion at the SAG Awards.

Zooey Deschanel and Max Greenfield took the stage to announce best ensemble at the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Before handing the award to Only Murders in the Building, the duo trolled their fellow castmate, Lamorne Morris, who was not present at the awards show.

Deschanel jokingly asked Greenfield if he had seen Morris, to which Greenfield said, "not since the Emmy thing."

Greenfield was referring to Morris' Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie win for his work in Fargo in 2024.

The duo then riffed about the importance of being in an ensemble.

"You know when I look back on our experience on New Girl I wish I knew you never get that time back hanging out with my bros everyday," Deschanel said.

Greenfield then added some words of wisdom for fellow ensembles.

"Share how much you love each other, and share with each other how much money you guys made each episode," he joked.

Deschanel -- who could arguably be called the lead of New Girl -- hilariously corrected Greenfield by saying, "The beauty of being part of an ensemble, is that everyone makes the same amount of money."

She then quickly read out the nominees of the categories to change the subject.