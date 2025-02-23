New Girl's Zooey Deschanel & Max Greenfield Troll Lamorne Morris During SAG Awards

The pair also joked about the "importance" of being in an ensemble -- each having differing opinions.
New Girl fans got a taste of reunion at the SAG Awards.
Zooey Deschanel and Max Greenfield took the stage to announce best ensemble at the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
Before handing the award to Only Murders in the Building, the duo trolled their fellow castmate, Lamorne Morris, who was not present at the awards show.
Sooooooo many television reunions tonight #NewGirl #SAGAwards #SAGAwardsOnNetflix #SAGAwards2025 pic.twitter.com/x3iMxjAH0r— Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) February 24, 2025 @NextBestPicture
Jamie Lee Curtis Calls Out Colin Farrell at SAG Awards For Giving Him CovidView Story
Deschanel jokingly asked Greenfield if he had seen Morris, to which Greenfield said, "not since the Emmy thing."
Greenfield was referring to Morris' Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie win for his work in Fargo in 2024.
The duo then riffed about the importance of being in an ensemble.
Jane Fonda Asks for 'Empathy' As She's Honored with Life Achievement Award at 2025 SAG AwardsView Story
"You know when I look back on our experience on New Girl I wish I knew you never get that time back hanging out with my bros everyday," Deschanel said.
Greenfield then added some words of wisdom for fellow ensembles.
"Share how much you love each other, and share with each other how much money you guys made each episode," he joked.
Kristen Bell Reunites With Former Costars While Hosting SAG Awards: 'I Got A Surprise For You'View Story
Deschanel -- who could arguably be called the lead of New Girl -- hilariously corrected Greenfield by saying, "The beauty of being part of an ensemble, is that everyone makes the same amount of money."
She then quickly read out the nominees of the categories to change the subject.
The 2025 SAG Awards streamed live on Netflix for the second year in a row -- for the complete list of winners, click here.