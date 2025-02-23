Selena Gomez Shocked as Only Murders in the Building Takes Home SAG Award: 'We Never Win'

Getty

The hit Hulu series walked away with two trophies on Sunday, after Martin Short's win for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series and a win in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series category.

No one was more surprised to see Only Murders in the Building take home a SAG award than Selena Gomez.

The shocked-singer actress' reaction was captured once the Hulu series was announced as the winner in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series category.

With her jaw still wide open, Gomez made her way to the stage with her fellow castmates, and spoke on their behalf.

"We never win, this is so weird," Gomez gushed. "OK, well, Marty [Short] and Steve [Martin] aren't here 'cause, you know, they don't really care."

A precious Selena Gomez accepting her SAG Award. pic.twitter.com/CXGbYZ0K3w — Netflix (@netflix) February 24, 2025 @netflix

"... I genuinely am just so grateful. Everybody -- the writers, everyone deserves this. I take it home for all of us. And I'm brining this back to New York for Season 5. I'm so grateful," she continued. "Thank you to SAG-AFTRA. Thank you everybody. I love you."

While Short wasn't in attendance Sunday, he did emerge a winner, taking home the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series -- a sweep for Only Murders, who won every category they were nominated for at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards.