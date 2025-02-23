Man Sentenced for Blowing Up Woman's House, Plot to Feed Her Daughter to Large Python: USAO

OCI / Bryan County Sheriff's Office

A Georgia man has pleaded guilty to allegedly plotting with another to "kill, intimidate, harass or injure" a woman and her daughter with a plan involving scalping, arrows, rats, dog feces, a python, and ultimately blowing up the woman's home.

A 38-year-old man is looking at decades behind bars after an elaborate plot resulted in loss of property, but luckily for the victim and her daughter, no loss of life.

It wouldn't be for lack of trying, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Georgia, who detail an alleged plan that involved everything from shooting "arrows into the victim's front door," to mailing rats and dog feces, to releasing a large python into the home "to eat the victim's daughter."

Stephen Glosser (top above) of Chatham County, Georgia, has pleaded guilty to Stalking and Use of an Explosive to Commit Another Felony Offense, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Tara M. Lyons in a statement released by the USAO.

"The level of malevolent violence in this case is astounding, and it’s truly fortunate that there were no deaths as a result of this horrific crime," said Lyons. "This successful prosecution is a credit to the outstanding investigative work of the ATF and our state and local law enforcement partners."

As a result of his guilty plea, Glosser has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and must pay restitution of $507,781 to the two victims in the case. After his prison sentence, for which there will be no possibility of parole at the federal level, he must undergo three years supervised release.

Elaborate & Explosive Plot

Authorities in Bryan County first became aware of the case on January 13, 2023, when they responded to reports of an explosion in a home with two people still inside. Their investigation of that incident led to Glosser and a co-conspirator, who were arrested in February 2023.

In his guilty plea, per the USAO release, Glosser told authorities that he coordinated with his co-conspirator, identified as Caleb Kinsey (bottom above), to "create a plan to kill, intimidate, harass, or injure" the homeowner.

These included plans to "shoot arrows into the victim’s front door ... release a large python into the victim’s home to eat the victim's daughter ... scalp the victim," as well as plots to mail rats and dog feces to the home, and ultimately blow up her house.

Glosser told authorities that he was able to track down her address using the internet and a photo she had previously shared with him. Kinsey acquired exploding targets online, per the release, which the duo used to construct the bomb used to blow up the victim's home.

According to Savannah ABC affiliate WJCL, the woman and child living in the home had just moved in the day before the explosion, with the suspects allegedly planting their device in the driveway the same night the mother-and-daughter had moved in. It was detonated the following morning.

After the explosion, Glosser purportedly hired a cleaning service to clean the carpets in his own residence in an attempt to hide any traces of bomb-making materials.

While Glosser has pleaded guilty to the charges against him, Kinsey was picked up in Louisiana on unrelated charges and is still awaiting prosecution in this case.

"This case demonstrates the devastating impact of violent criminals who stop at nothing to terrorize their victims," said Beau Kolodka, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta Field Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.