Hilaria Baldwin Didn't 'Understand' What a Prenup Was Before Agreeing to Sign One for Alec

Baldwin said it was something he wanted after his first marriage to Kim Basinger failed, adding that Hilaria was not "happy about it."

Alec Baldwin asked Hilaria Baldwin to sign a prenup -- except she didn't realize what she was agreeing to when she said she'd do it.

On their new reality series, The Baldwins, the 66-year-old actor revealed it was something he wanted given how his first marriage to Kim Basinger failed.

"After my first marriage I said, 'Let's have a prenup,'" he said on the TLC series.

"She wasn't happy about it. It's an awkward thing," Alec recalled of Hilaria's reaction in a confessional.

"I just don't understand quite what a prenup is. Because you are like, 'After a certain number of kids it is this.' And I was like, 'You know what? I will just sign it,'" Hilaria recalled saying. "Which was probably very stupid of me back then."

Now that she is aware of what a prenup is, Hilaria said she would have behaved very differently.

"Now, I would read it again. I just said, 'I won't sign it. I don't really want to think about the end by the beginning.' And then you were like, 'I don't want to do it either.'"

The couple told PEOPLE that they never actually went through with it because Hilaria saying she would sign it gave Alec all the reassurance they he needed.

"We did not sign a prenup because -- I said I would, and then you're like, 'Okay, we don't have to,'" Hilaria told the publication.

Alec was married to Basinger from 1993 to 2002. He then went on to marry Hilaria in 2012, before welcoming seven children together.

They share Ilaria, 2, María, 3, Eduardo, 4, Romeo, 6, Leonardo, 8, Rafael, 9, and Carmen, 11.