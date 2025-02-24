Andrew Scott Passed a Kidney Stone at 2020 SAG Awards: 'It Was Grisly'

Getty

"I don't know if anyone has ever experienced having a kidney stone before, but it sends you, the pain is so immediate," Scott said of the 2020 incident.

Health is wealth!

That's a lesson Andrew Scott reflected on while attending the 2025 SAG Awards.

While speak to Variety's Marc Malkin on the red carpet in Los Angeles Sunday, the Ripley actor recalled the 2020 ceremony, at which he was nominated for Fleabag.

While it was a joyous occasion, it was also a scary one for Scott, who revealed that he actually passed a kidney stone while at the show and had to leave via an ambulance.

Andrew Scott tells the story of how he passed a kidney stone on the night of the 2020 #SAGAwards. https://t.co/UbSW8Kkzmy pic.twitter.com/PyEt7AUK7Y — Variety (@Variety) February 24, 2025 @Variety

"I was beside Phoebe [Waller-Bridge] and Laura Dern had just won best supporting actress and we were standing up," Scott recalled. "I don't know if anyone has ever experienced having a kidney stone before, but it sends you, the pain is so immediate."

By the time Dern had finished accepting her award for Marriage Story, Scott was ripping off his tux.

"I was in the back [of the room] ... writhing around in agony," he revealed.

While the moment was pretty terrifying for Scott, it wasn't all too unfamiliar, as he had passed a kidney stone before. And though virtually no one knew what was going on, he did have the help of co-star Waller-Bridge, who was running water to him as he tried to work through the health issue.

When it was all said and done, however, Scott was taken away by an ambulance, though his condition was kept under wraps and virtually unknown to other attendees until he shared his story Sunday night.

When asked where he left the stone, Scott laughed.

"That's too much," he quipped. "People don't need to know about that. It was grisly."

Scott was nominated again Sunday for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series for the Netflix show Ripley, where he plays Tom Ripley, the manipulative character created by Patricia Highsmith in her 1955 novel.

Other nominees included Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story), Colin Farrell (The Penguin), Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer) and Kevin Kline (Disclaimer), with the trophy ultimately going to Farrell.