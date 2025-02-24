'Extracted' Family Member Brought to Tears After Map Challenge Uncovers Deeper Wounds (Exclusive)

FOX/YouTube

Being out in the wilderness isn't the only challenge faced on Extracted.

In this exclusive look at Monday's all new episode of the Fox survival competition series, emotions between family members in headquarters erupt when they're faced with another challenge that will determine which survivalists will receive critical supplies and which will not.

While the survivalists are doing their best to brave the Canadian wilderness, their families are busy back at HQ trying to draw a map to get their loved ones to a food source in the forest. A seemingly simple task for all the families but one -- Lance and Faith -- who struggle to get on the same page and complete their map for Robyn, Faith's mom and Lance's wife.

"We were getting into an argument about where the deer was. He wanted to be snappy, and he just went with what he said," Faith says in a confessional. "And all my years of built up anger is not allowing me to be nice."

Family bickering and old issues are something Lance thinks should be dealt with later, as he continues to refer to the "job" at hand and a very hungry Robyn stuck out in the wilderness.

"We have a job to do though, and us sitting around here bickering or holding onto things in the past -- it's not the place to do that if we're coming out here to win," Lance maintains.

Unable to get on the same page, the pair struggle to come to an agreement to finish the map for Robyn, but it's more than just a disagreement over where to pinpoint important locations or how to draw their route -- this disagreement is deep-rooted, especially for Faith.

"Faith has drifted away from me over the years," Lance says in a confessional. "And we've had all this time. We sit at that table day or night, and not once has there been a moment where we've said, 'Let's just go talk. Let's go sit by the fire. Let's hangout for a minute."

"I shouldn't have to be the adult in the situation," Faith says through tears.

"You are an adult," Lance fires back. "You are a 20-year-old young woman and I'm trying to treat you like that... You don't want me treating you like a small 12-year-old that I wish you still were, because I miss you."

Looking back on her childhood, Faith says she "didn't ask to feel like that," leaving Lance for a loss.

"Was I an awful dad?" he asks.

"I just want mom back," Faith says, this time breaking down. "I just want to be with mom."