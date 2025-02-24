Maria Shriver Reacts to Son Patrick Schwarzenegger's White Lotus Nude Scenes

Getty/Max

Schwarzenegger also opens up about his controversial role on the hit series, calling his character Saxon "despicable and outrageous."

Maria Shriver was focused on something else during her son Patrick Schwarzenegger's now-viral nude scenes on the latest season of The White Lotus.

While speaking with PEOPLE, Shriver admitted that she was so locked in on her son's face, that she didn't even see the full-frontal moment.

"My kids were like, 'Did you see that?' And I was like, 'No. What?'" Shriver shared, telling the outlet that her attention was on her son's face.

"So that shows you -- a mother's eyes are always on the kids' eyes," she continued.

Schwarzenegger plays Saxon Ratliff on season 3 of the hit Max series -- the eldest son of the wealthy Ratliff family, which includes dad Timothy (Jason Isaacs) and mom Victoria (Par­ker Posey), as well as younger brother Lochlan (Sam Nivola) and sister Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook).

On her son landing the role, Shriver, who shares Patrick with ex Arnold Schwarzenegger, said the happy moment was a result of the 31-year-old's years and years of putting in the work.

"I was so happy for him because he's worked so hard. He takes classes, he's really been grinding at it for more than a decade, and he wanted to work his way up -- and he's done it his way," she told the outlet.

Shriver continued, "I think it's a great moment for him, and I'm super happy for him ... It actually makes me cry. I'm so happy for him."

While Schwarzenegger is equally thrilled about starring in the show, he did acknowledge that his character is a bit of a "douche," telling The Sun that Saxon very much "leads with his penis."

"He is despicable and outrageous," Schwarzenegger proclaimed.

When asked about stripping down for the role, Schwarzenegger. who had pressed pause on his exercise routine to film the drama Billy Knight with Al Pacino, hit the gym again the second he touched down in Thailand.

"If you look at episode one and episode three, side by side, I gained a lot of muscle and size," he explained. But the changes in his body weren't exactly welcomed by show creator Mike White.

"Mike was, like 'Dude, you've got to stop lifting. You're getting too big. The continuity doesn't work,'" Schwarzenegger recalled.

While he admitted he didn't know just how naked he would be getting for the role, it's something he explained is integral to Saxon's character.

"I didn't know to what extent [there would be nakedness]," he told The Sunday Times Style Magazine. "You do the auditions but you don't see the full script so you don't have all the details, then they ask you, 'Are you comfortable with nudity?' when you sign on."

"This character, from start to finish, is ridiculous and the type of person who absolutely would walk around his room naked without a care in the world," he noted. "He's the guy who, whenever he sees a girl at the pool, he's going to flirt with them whether it's a mom or a 22-year-old."

The provocative scenes did little to dampen Schwarzenegger's enthusiasm for the role, as he revealed he had manifested the part.

"I thought, 'There's no way I'm going to get this, everybody is up for this,'" he insisted. "I've been a massive fan of the show since day one. It was my dream goal, I think I manifested it."

The show's star-studded main cast also includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Lek Patravadi, Natasha Rothwell, Tayme Thapthimthong and Aimee Lou Wood.