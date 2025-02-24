Martin Scorsese's Daughter Francesca Tests His Girl Dad Knowledge In Hilarious TikTok

TikTok

From fallopian tubes to pap smears, the Academy Award-winning director gets creative while answering questions the majority of women would know the answer to.

Martin Scorsese has some studying to do when it comes to women -- despite being a father of three daughters.

Scorsese was put to the ultimate test when his youngest daughter Francesca took to TikTok to film him answering questions about the opposite sex.

The 25-year-old content creator had a list of questions to ask her 82-year-old father, which she believed he would know "because you have three daughters," referring to her sisters Cathy, 59, and Domenica, 48.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"Oh yeah, I'm sure I do have enough experience and knowledge," Martin replied.

"What is an everything shower?" Francesca asked.

"That's where people get to have a big party, and they bring a lot of gifts like a baby shower," Martin said with confidence ... however, incorrectly. An "everything shower" is when women do their full comprehensive shower routine, such as washing hair, body, shaving, applying face masks, exfoliating, and using deep conditioning treatments.

Francesca laughed before moving on to the next question, choosing not to explain the intricacies of said activity to The Wolf of Wall Street director.

The next question was, "What's a money piece?"

This one stumped Martin, triggering Francesca to give him a clue that she "has them right now."

Martin incorrectly guessed that a money piece was a term women had for emergency cash when in dire situations, like on a "date."

Unfortunately, this was also incorrect, as the term is used to describe face-framing hair highlights.

"How many of these does a woman have: uterus, ovary fallopian tube?" Francesca asked.

"I think you've got, wait a minute. You've got one uterus, what's the other thing?" Martin replied.

"Ovary and fallopian tube," Francesca answered before Martin guessed correctly, "I think you've got a couple of those. I'm not a gynecologist, but I've read about these things."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The video continued with Martin getting tested on his knowledge on pap smears and kitten heels.

Francesca doesn't stop there though, adding even more questions to the quiz, forcing her to upload a second video.

"What are the different bra sizes?" Francesca asked, before Martin described her questioning as "most juvenile."

"Obviously, small to medium to large," he said confidently. "What are we talking about here? I mean, come on. And there's in between. I mean, there's variation upon variation upon variation. I would think you could even customize right."

Martin welcomed Francesca with his fifth and current wife, Helen Morris, in 1999. Domencia welcomed his daughter with his ex-wife Julia Cameron in 1976, and his daughter Cathy with his first wife Laraine Marie Brennan in 1965.

This is not the first time Francesca has used her Academy Award-winning director father as entertainment for her 300k following -- and we're not mad about it.

Francesca often has Martin join her for TikTok trends including 'Get Ready With Me' and the 'Of Course' trend with their personal take as 'We're Movie Lovers,' with the duo showing the audience film memorabilia around their home.