Of Course Chris Pratt Checked Out Patrick Schwarzenegger's Nude Scene: 'I Was Looking at That D---'

The 45-year-old actor also revealed his newborn son has a "long butt crack" ... just like himself and his father!

Chris Pratt couldn't help but take a sneaky peak at his brother-in-law's junk in Season 3 of The White Lotus.

While at the premiere for his new movie The Electric State, Pratt was asked about where his eye-line went while watching Patrick Schwarzenegger in his now-infamous nude scene for his new role.

"I know where my eyes went -- I'm not blood related to him, I was looking at that d--k, bro," Pratt joked to E! News.

"No, he looks amazing. Obviously, he's a physical specimen, but also he's a really solid actor, because the character he's playing is completely different than who he is," Chris added.

"He created a character. And it feels natural and good," he continued. "I've been telling everybody for years, I've been telling him as well, I really think we're entering a decade of Patrick."

Chris is married to Patrick's sister, Katherine Schwarzenegger, who is one of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver four kids together.

"I've been watching him, he's just been working hard," Chris said.

"He's actually a hustler across the board, not just with acting but with business, and everything. He's super driven, and I know he gets that from both his mom and his dad."

While on his press tour for his upcoming film with Millie Bobby Brown, the father of four also opened up about his new born son Ford ... and the tot's butt crack.

"He didn't get my eyes but he got my long butt crack," the 45-year-old actor joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"That's a genetic thing and I'll tell you, most of it goes up. I don't know why," he said, sharing his dad was the same way.

"He’d have his pants jacked up, he’d still have plumbers butt and I remember one time we were doing this long cabin and he was leaning over and he’s all ornery and grumpy and my brother was taking like handfuls of sawdust and sneaking over and just dumping it into his butt,” Pratt explained.

"[My dad] must have routinely had sawdust and 16 penny nails in his underwear, 'cause I feel like that's the kind of thing you go, 'Hey! What the hell?'" he shared. "But no, not him."

Ford was born in November 2024; Pratt and Schwarzenegger also share daughters Lyla, 4, and Eloise, 2. Pratt also shared son Jack with ex Anna Faris.

According to Netflix, The Electric State is set in the aftermath of a robot uprising in an alternate version of the '90s. The film follows an orphaned teenager (Brown) who ventures across the American West with a cartoon-inspired robot, a smuggler, and his sidekick in search of her younger brother.