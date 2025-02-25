'Content Creator' Arrested for 'Contaminating' Grocery Store Food with Her Urine, Posting Videos: Police

Keene, New Hampshire Police Department

One store had to issue a recall detailing the "contaminated" products, while police warn that "disturbing" videos show "it appears likely that similar historic incidents occurred" as far back as 2021.

A woman from New Hampshire has been arrested after allegedly "contaminating" food products at a local grocery store with her own urine -- and police believe she's done it more than once.

The Keene Police Department issued a press release late last week confirming 23-year-old Kelli Tedford -- who they describe as an "online content creator" was arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief, a class B felony.

Authorities said they were tipped off to Tedford's alleged behavior by an anonymous caller on Valentine's Day, learning she had "posted disturbing videos to an internet site" showing "herself contaminating items in a local business with her urine."

Police then notified the store in the video, Monadnock Food Co-op, which immediately removed the affected products and issued a recall.

"We were informed by the Keene Police Department of an incident on February 10 where an individual attempted to contaminate products in our store with their urine," the store said in their recall notice. "Upon notification from law enforcement, we immediately reviewed store video, identified affected products, removed them from our shelves and sanitized all surfaces. We also reached out to members who purchased at-risk products. No fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared foods or refrigerated products were affected."

The said the Keene Health Department "confirmed that no ongoing risks remain," while revealing the affected department was for bulk items -- including Organic Red Quinoa, Organic White Quinoa, Organic Tri-Color Quinoa, Organic Cornmeal, Organic Polenta, Organic Coconut Shreds, and Raw Walnuts.

"While this is a highly unusual incident, we have strict food safety protocols and recall procedures in place. We are reviewing our security measures and procedures to further safeguard our store and customers," they concluded.

Per police, the store sustained more than $1,500 in financial losses in "destroyed merchandise and cleaning costs."

As the investigation continued, additional videos were seen by police -- who say, "at this time, it appears likely that similar historic incidents occurred in Keene and surrounding communities where Tedford contaminated items and/or surfaces with urine, as several videos appear to be recorded as early as 2021."

Police say additional charges "are possible," though Tedford has been released on her own recognizance before an April 7 arraignment.