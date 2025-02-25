What Ne-Yo Tells His Kids About His Polyamorous Relationship: 'I'm Not Lying to Nobody'

Instagram

The "Because of You" singer said that his seven children are well aware of the fact that he's in polyamorous relationships with four women.

More love, no problems.

Amid reports that Ne-Yo added a fourth woman to his polyamorous circle, the "Closer" singer appeared on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show and up about his relationships, revealing what he's told his seven children about this unconventional dynamic.

"I answer them," Ne-Yo said of the questions his kids ask him. "Honesty. I'm not lying to nobody, not even my children."

Ne-Yo also shared that he introduces his new partners to his children, telling Smiley, "It's like, 'Hey, this is daddy's girlfriend. And so is that, and so is that, and so is that. She gonna make you some cereal, she gonna cook lunch and she gonna wash your clothes.' And it's all good."

The R&B star, who shares two children with ex Monyetta Shaw-Carter, three kids with ex-wife Crystal Renay and two children with ex Sade Jenea, said he carries the same honesty into the relationships he has with multiple women.

"I ain't manipulating nobody, I ain't brainwash nobody, I ain't lying to nobody," he insisted. "I set it out there. 'Here's what it is. I like you, but I also like her, and her, and her. If you cool with that, come on, we gonna have a great time.'"

And while Ne-Yo admits this lifestyle choice isn't for everyone, it's working for him.

"Everybody's honest," Ne-Yo said. "Everybody's telling the truth. Everybody is consenting. I feel like I wasted a lot of time just being dishonest about things, to the point where had I taken this approach initially, I could've saved myself a lot of headache and heartache."

As for some Ne-Yo's exes, the set-up wasn't for them, with Shaw-Carter telling Haus of Aaron podcast host, Aaron Keenan, that things got rocky when the couple attempted to add a third into their relationship.

"We cheated together, if that makes sense," she said. "We did things together. It's not cheating if you're involved with it and then it just wasn't enough [for him]."

Shaw-Carter continued, "I was like, 'Well, no, I didn't sign up to do this every day.' It became a problem when he wanted that a lot."

Though she was admittedly OK with involving another person in their sex life "twice a year," it proved to be not enough for Ne-Yo, who wanted more.