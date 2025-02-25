Sam Asghari Weighs In on Ex-Wife Britney Spears' Social Media Posts Since Their Split

YouTube/Off the Vine/Getty

Sam Asghari is sharing more insight into his marriage to ex-wife, Britney Spears.

While appearing on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off The Vine podcast, Asghari was asked about his relationship with Spears, and while he has revealed that signed an NDA during his time with the "Stronger" singer, he also made clear this his "morals" would never allow him to speak badly about his ex.

"Even if you don't have it," Asghari began, referencing the NDA. "My morals. My family. Everything that I stand for doesn't allow me to talk to [the] public about things that are supposed to be private."

As for whether or not we the public should be worried about Spears amid some of her more concerning social media posts -- i.e. her dancing with knives -- the Traitors alum had this to say.

"That's something that you have to surround yourself with great people around you," he said. "That's what I tried to do when I was there. I was trying to be protective, and knowing the fact that there were so many people that you know took advantage of this girl, and me being an immigrant and America's this beautiful opportunity for me, and that wasn't going to happen with me. Not only was I not going take advantage of it, I wasn't going to allow anybody to do."

Asghari did say that Spears seems to be doing "great," telling Bristowe that he hopes "everything goes well with her."

Reflecting on his ex's memoir, The Woman in Me -- which the model and actor called "phenomenal" -- Asghari said he was by Spears' side while she was penning the personal piece.

"I was there when she was writing it, and I was there how expressive she was, and I just hope the best for her," Asghari said.

Touching on their breakup, the Iranian-born reality star said he looks at their relationship as a "blessing."

"Breakups sucks. Those things suck. No one wants that," Asghari, who split from Spears in 2023, just a year after tying the knot, began. "But instead of sitting there and thinking about why it ended or how it ended or whatever the case was, I always look back at it as it was a blessing."

He continued, "I'm never sad that it ended. I'm very happy that ever happened in in every way possible, in a personal way and the love that we shared and the experiences that we shared and the things that she taught me. She taught me how to be a hard worker. She taught me that this is the Hollywood is no bulls--t. You have to be a genius. You have to be hardworking, You have to be addicted to your work and just everything."

The couple, who met in 2016 on the set of her music video, "Slumber Party," finalized their divorce in December 2024.