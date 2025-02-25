Video Shows Thieves Fake Seizure to Steal Two Puppies From Colorado Pet Store: Police

ABC

A Colorado pet store was robbed for the second time this month as thieves faked a medical emergency in order to steal two puppies.

Thieves entered Perfect Pets, located in Centennial, Colorado, at around 1:30 p.m. Friday, where they faked a medical emergency in order to steal two puppies, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

Jens Larsen, owner of the pet store -- which has been the target of multiple puppy thefts -- told ABC News that three gentlemen walked into the store several minutes apart, each looking "sketchy." According to police, the group "inquired about two bulldog puppies that were priced at $4,299 each and were kept in a locked pen near the back of the store."

One of the suspects then suddenly fell to the ground, in what Larsen said appeared to be a "seizure," sending customers and store employees rushing to his side, per video surveillance footage shared by the Sheriff.

Larsen and an employee began to call 911 as other people crowded around the man. That's when Larsen says another man walked toward the back of the store, opened the case of puppies and grabbed two male English bulldogs.

An employee spotted the thief with the two puppies and workers tried to block him from leaving, even tackling his leg before one worker was kicked in the face, Larsen said.

The criminal tripped and fell to the ground, dropping the puppies, but he was able to scoop them up and run away, Larsen told ABC News.

Multiple people chased after him, but were unsuccessful in catching the robber.

Two of the three men were able to escape in a gold Cadillac Escalade, Larsen said. Police said while there is no description of the driver of the Cadillac; they believe a female was behind the wheel.

"The guy doesn't care," Larsen said. "He's not stealing merchandise, he is stealing living animals and doesn't seem to really care for their well-being."

The man who allegedly faked the seizure, 37-year-old Timothy Dais, has been arrested for the theft, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Davis faces charges of conspiracy to commit a felony, theft and drug possession, officials said, and has an initial court date scheduled for Thursday. Police are still looking for the three other suspects, however.

On Tuesday, Police said that "a Good Samaritan returned one of the stolen puppies" Monday night "after seeing a news story about the theft."

"She told deputies that she purchased the puppy for $1,500 from a street vendor in north Denver. She immediately called the store when she recognized her puppy matched the photos in the story," the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said. "Perfect Pets is grateful for being reunited with the dog and plans to give her a reward."

Tonight, a Good Samaritan returned one of the stolen puppies after seeing a news story about the theft. She told deputies she purchased the puppy for $1,500 from a street vendor in north Denver. She immediately called the store when she recognized her puppy matched the photos in… pic.twitter.com/HSDpfFPC9D — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) February 25, 2025 @ArapahoeSO

In a call with with NBC News, Larsen said that the returned puppy is "doing well."

"Puppies are pretty resilient. He's doing OK. Doesn't look like he had any physical harm, he doesn't have any scars on him or anything like that," Larsen said. "Looks like he's missing his little brother. We're still trying to get him back."

In the theft that occurred earlier February 12, Larsen said a woman stole a puppy from the store and hid the pet in a baby stroller. Another woman then grabbed a puppy and ran out the door moments later. The individuals, who were caught on security camera footage, have still not been apprehended, Larsen said.

As for the motive for these incidents, Larsen said resale opportunities for the dogs appear to be a factor, especially where bulldog puppies are concerned.

Bulldogs, especially French bulldogs, are a common targets for thieves, with French bulldog puppies going for as much as $10,000.