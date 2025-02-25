Trina McGee Supports Danielle Fishel Following Maitland Ward Podcast Fight: 'Never Been More Proud'

Instagram/Getty

McGee, who played Angela on Boy Meets World, shared several posts siding with Fishel, after she and Ward went head-to-head on Fishel's BMW re-watch podcast, Pod Meets World.

McGee took to social media after Ward's appearance on the Boy Meets World rewatch podcast, Pod Meets World

"I have never been more proud of @daniellefishel in the second half of that show. Speaking clearly and holding her ground is the way I like to handle my business also. That's why I do frrrruvks with her," McGee, who played Angela on the beloved series, wrote alongside a clip of a fan reacting to the viral podcast episode.

"Supporting people doesn’t always mean their character will align with yours. Sometimes, the ones you uplift only care about their own agenda. They start unnecessary drama, not for truth, but for attention—media chasers, energy usurpers. Instead of riding with you, they'd rather take the plane down just to make themselves look like the hero in the wreckage."

McGee continued, "They lie on you when you're at your lowest, just for the scent of a dollar. It's a hard lesson, but one I’ve learned well. And through it, I've grown. Now, I look deeper at the purpose behind my support. Healing, not chaos. Elevation, not destruction. Real ones move with integrity. The rest expose themselves."

McGee also shared a clip of herself using Fishel's audio from the podcast, in which she accused Ward of coming on the show to "rock the stats" instead of discussing their issues in private.

"I promise this is the last one…#trinamcgee #pettypost #wellness #love #peace #family #newbeginnings," McGee captioned the clip.

Fishel thanked McGee for backing her up in the comments of her former co-star's first post, writing, "Wow, thank you Trina. We have been through a lot, both together and apart, and we've come out the other side so much better because of it. I love you."

McGee's posts come after Ward sat down with Fishel and her co-hosts Will Friedle and Rider Strong Monday to reminisce about her character Rachael McGuire for the podcast's latest episode, but what started as a friendly catchup quickly took a turn when Fishel questioned why Ward "hates" her former castmates.

TooFab spoke with Ward on Monday, after the episode dropped, where she shared more of her side of the story and dished on what she thinks went wrong. You can catch all the details of that chat in the link below.

"I'm a little -- I won't say shaken up or anything, I'm just surprised by the whole situation, and I've had a little time to reflect on it since I did the show a week and a half go," Ward began. "It just felt uneasy to have people that you called friends -- especially in the past, I thought Danielle was my friend -- I can see that she did not like me, and she has harbored not liking me through the years, but it's sad to me too."

While Fishel accused Ward of coming onto the show just to drum up ratings, Ward told TooFab that she in no way came on to cause any kind of controversy.

"Let me I just wanna say I did not come on that show to create controversy and to drum anything up at that time," Ward maintained, "And I think fans can see that. The first part of the show was very friendly, that's why it was such a weird switch at the end."

While the conversation didn't exactly go as she would've hoped, Ward -- who has since transitioned to a career in the adult film industry -- said she's still glad she was able to clear the air for the BMW fans.