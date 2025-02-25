Zoe Kravitz Shares Her Feelings About Channing Tatum Following Their Split

Getty

The 35-year-old actress also gives an update on a third season of Big Little Lies in an Elle cover story.

Zoe Kravitz is proving you and your ex can be happy for one another -- because she's got nothing but love for Channing Tatum.

While sitting down for her Elle cover story, the 35-year-old actress opened up about how she feels about their film Blink Twice since they ended their engagement in October 2024.

"For Chan specifically, it was about how exciting it would be to see him do something so different and so surprising, and something that I knew he was so capable of," Kravitz told the publication of working with Tatum.

Tatum and Kravitz first met while working on the film in 2021, and began dating shortly after, following Kravitz's divorce from Karl Glusman.

As for if Kravitz looks at the film any differently now the pair have gone their separate ways, she told the publication, "Not at all. I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much."

"Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I'm so happy that all of it happened. I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together," she added.

She is also pulling for his success and for audiences to see his full range as an actor.

"He has so much more coming, and I think he's in a place as an actor where he's feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him. He's got a lot to offer, so I’m excited for people to keep witnessing that," she shared.

As for her own career, Kravitz is hoping the Big Little Lies cast will start filming again this year.

There has been a lot of talk about a comeback for The Monterey Five, making it the third season of HBO's series. According to Kravitz, costars Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are hard at work making that happen.

"Everyone wants to do it, and we're like, 'Call us and tell us when and where,'" she said. "That would be amazing if that could happen this year -- I would be over the moon."

In October 2024, PEOPLE reported that Tatum, 44, and Kravitz had called off their engagement after three years together, with the outlet citing multiple sources.

It's still currently unclear what led to their split. However, a source told PEOPLE that they split in October. "They haven't been on the same page and grew apart," said the insider at the time.

The former couple quietly got engaged back in October 2023, more than two years after first sparking romance rumors during the COVID-19 pandemic.