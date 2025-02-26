Fans React to Michelle Trachtenberg Death at 39: 'Best to Ever Do it'

Getty

Fans took to social media to share their reaction to the news, after it was revealed the actress, known for her work on some of the top shows of the '90s and '00s, had died suddenly at the age of 39.

Fans are mourning the death of Michelle Trachtenberg, following the news of her shocking death at 39.

Taking to social media to share their reactions, both fan accounts and longtime lovers of the late actress all shared throwback photos from Trachtenberg from the late '90s and early '00s, with one calling her "the best to ever do it."

"RIP Michelle Trachtenberg 💔 you were the best to ever do it," one fan tweeted, sharing photos from her roles in EuroTrip, Gossip Girl and more on X.

RIP Michelle Trachtenberg 💔 you were the best to ever do it pic.twitter.com/Y2BfmFSuPl — popculture (@notgwendalupe) February 26, 2025 @notgwendalupe

"RIP michelle trachtenberg. you were always an angel," another wrote, with another fan tweeting, "Michelle Trachtenberg you will forever be missed 🥹🕊️."

Michelle Trachtenberg you will forever be missed 🥹🕊️ pic.twitter.com/lMkjYoV5Zw — Fring (@bubblefring) February 26, 2025 @bubblefring

Her death was first reported by the New York Post, citing police sources, with those sources telling the news outlet her death is not being investigated as suspicious.

According to TMZ, she recently underwent a liver transplant and police believe she died of natural causes. Per the outlet, police and paramedics responded to a call for a woman in cardiac arrest, and found Michelle unresponsive. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Perhaps best known to film and television audiences for her work in Gossip Girl, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Harriet the Spy, Trachtenberg has largely remained out of the public eye since 2023, but was still active on social media, sharing selfies as recently as two weeks ago.

Celebrities and some of Trachtenber's former co-stars have weighed in as well, with Walking Dead star Chad Coleman taking to Instagram to share his reaction to the news, writing, "#RIP @michelletrachtenberg 😢 😢 😢 @buffy."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Ed Westwick -- who starred in Gossip Girl alongside the late TV and film star -- wrote, "So sad to hear of the passing of @michelletrachtenberg. Sending prayers."

See more tributes to Trachtenberg below:

michelle trachtenberg has sadly passed away at the age of 39. rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/MQQkoeITKM — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 26, 2025 @PopCulture2000s

"Goodbye, Harriet the Spy."



Rest in Peace Michelle Trachtenberg pic.twitter.com/wiYCerFosZ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 26, 2025 @THR

Michelle Trachtenberg’s passing is hitting me like Brittany Murphy’s did. Nah man. pic.twitter.com/Q3TCEhtdV2 — Final Girl Club President (@OnePunchSham) February 26, 2025 @OnePunchSham

This Michelle Trachtenberg news is about to whoop my ass.



Literally watched her my entire life. From Pete & Pete to Harriet the Spy to Buffy to Eurotrip. We’re the same age.



RIP pic.twitter.com/iK2tRtnAjG — Troynelious Q. (@TheArnold_SoM) February 26, 2025 @TheArnold_SoM

Rest in peace to Michelle Trachtenberg 🕊️thank you for all your years in the entertainment industry. You will always be iconic to me and everyone who grew up watching you on Gossip Girl, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Eurotrip, Ice Princess and so much more 🤍 pic.twitter.com/1dINk5TsxQ — Merla ✮ (@chanelsuiii16) February 26, 2025 @chanelsuiii16

michelle trachtenberg thankyou for giving us one of the most iconic female characters of all times. gossip girl would've been nothing without you pic.twitter.com/0FKAiV8WgV — ❄️ (@A_StarsandSeas) February 26, 2025 @A_StarsandSeas

RIP to Michelle Trachtenberg, who was very influential to me as a child. I especially loved her on Pete & Pete (aka Twin Peaks for children). pic.twitter.com/ARTcV3gid7 — c a i t l i n (@hello__caitlin) February 26, 2025 @hello__caitlin