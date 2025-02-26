Halle Berry's Herpes Misdiagnosis Leads to 'Blame Game' Between Her and Her Boyfriend

Getty

"It was so painful," she said of going to the bathroom. "I couldn't go, I had to squeeze it ... it took me almost 10 minutes to just empty my bladder."

The 58-year-old sat down with Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show where she opened up about her current journey in perimenopause.

She recalled the early stages of her relationship with her partner Van Hunt, when she was 54-years-old, and what she started dealing with then.

"One morning I tried to go to the bathroom and I couldn't go, it was so painful. When I tried to let a little bit out, I couldn't go. I had to squeeze it ... It took me almost 10 minutes to just empty my bladder," Berry said.

The Catwoman star added that there were "substances" down there that she had never seen before.

She then raced to the doctor, with her partner, as she was too swollen to drive. While she was being examined by the doctor, she was told she was dealing with "a really bad case of herpes."

Then, the stars said it became a "blame game" over the next 72 hours between her and Van as they tried to work out who would have given it to whom; a conversation no one wants to have in their relationship.

Luckily, the doctor called to inform Berry that she did not, in fact, have herpes. However, he had no idea what she actually did have which forced Berry to start her own research.