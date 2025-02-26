Woman Tells 911 She Slit Son's Throat for His Birthday After Botched Double Suicide Attempt: Police

Holland Dept. of Public Safety

The woman allegedly killed her son the day before his birthday because "he did not want to turn 18," according to a detective who spoke at her arraignment on Monday.

A teen is dead and his mother is facing charges after allegedly calling 911 and telling dispatchers that she "couldn't get her son to stop breathing," despite "trying for a while." She allegedly told police she was attempting to help him fulfill his wish to die before he turned 18.

On Monday, Katie Lee, 39, was formally charged with Open Murder and Resisting and Obstructing an Officer. She was denied bail.

ABC affiliate WZZM reports that she was in tears over Zoom throughout the 10-minute arraignment in Holland District Court.

In a complaint filed with the courts in Holland, Michigan, Lee allegedly told the dispatcher that she and her son Austin Pikaart, 17, had attempted to commit suicide together by overdose, according to WZZM's reporting, but that this had failed.

The call came in around 4:15 a.m. on Friday, February 21, with Lee allegedly saying that her son had asked her to help him stop breathing because he didn't want to turn 18 on his birthday the following day, February 22.

She reportedly told the 911 dispatcher that she and her son had attempted to overdose at 1 p.m. that day. He ultimately passed out, but did not stop breathing, per the complaint. And so, at around 6 p.m., according to Lee's call, she cut his throat and arm with a kitchen knife.

When police arrived at the home, Lee was brandishing a large knife "up by her shoulder as if to threaten officers," as detailed in NBC affiliate WOOD's reporting. The arrest complaint stated that she had blood on her clothes, as well as on the knife.

Lee allegedly did not comply with orders to drop the knife, per the documents.

The report details how police ultimately subdued the suspect, which began with them tasing her. She threw the knife into the hallway, but then allegedly lunged back toward it in an effort to reclaim it, per the complaint. It was at this point she was tased again, and ultimately taken into custody.

According to the police documents, she said officers were "supposed" to kill her ... so she could be with her son. Lee was transported to a local hospital for possible overdoes treatment, per WZZM.

Police then reported finding Pikaart on his bed with a pool of blood around his head. First responders pronounced him dead on the scene, with an autopsy confirming the "large" cut on his neck as the cause of his death. It was ruled a homicide.

"Austin was an exceedingly interesting character who had a love for cats, science, books, fishing with his dad, rollercoasters and video games," read the teen's online obituary.

"Austin had a patient, gentle, kind hearted soul as well as a great love for helping others.," Pikaart's online obituary continued, concluding that he "was loved by so many and was a not only a son, but a big step brother, a cousin, a nephew, a grandson and a friend to many."

After Lee's arraignment, a woman who told WOOD she was the suspect's sister told the news outlet, "The only thing I can say is to take mental health serious. That's it." The outlet reported family members saying, "We love you, Katie," after she was charged.

Lee pleaded not guilty in court. She is next set to appear on March 4.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741, or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.