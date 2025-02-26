Khloé Kardashian Confronts Malika Haqq About Rob Kardashian Hook Up: 'You Went Behind My Back!'

Getty / X

"What I'm saying is if I were to sit on your brother's d--k, I would be calling you afterwards," Khloé told her longtime best friend Malika.

Khloé Kardashian has not moved on from her best friend and her brother hooking up.

While sitting down with her longtime besties Malika and Khadija Haqq for her podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, Kardashian confronted Malika about her relationship with Rob Kardashian.

"It started off as a joke to see if it would, like, ruffle your feathers," Malika told Khloé when she asked when they hooked up on the Feb. 26 episode on X.

"This is once you and Lamar were married and Robert was living in your home, and I'm there every day," Malika recalled of the time while the then-happily married couple were busy filming Khloé & Lamar in 2011.

Khloé clearly felt like she was not getting the full story, so she called her 37-year-old brother.

"Hey Bobby, I'm here with the twins," Khloé said into the phone.

"Not to put you on the spot, but when you and Malika started f--king one another, was it considered a joke just to piss me off?" she asked.

Rob -- known for his dry sense of humor -- replied with: "Yeah, everything in my life is a joke."

"She thinks I'm a joke. No, I'm kidding. It definitely wasn't a joke," he insisted.

"You told me you loved me!" Rob joked to Malika, before adding. "I'm just kidding about you telling me you loved me."

However, Malika did admit she "still" loves Rob.

"I will love you, either romantically or not," the mother of one yelled into the phone. Malika shares son Ace, 4, with ex O.T. Genasis, while Rob shares Dream Kardashian with Blac Chyna.

The pair continued to open up about their "sexcapades," telling Khloé it was "all fun and games" with "great gamesmanship."

"It was great sex!" Rob revealed. "It was very passionate and very good. It was a great passionate connection. It was everything I needed. You like that, Khloé?"

The 40-year-old reality star then hung up on Rob, clearly having heard enough before looking at Malika and saying, "You're tickling his pickle over there."

Malika insisted she hasn't "tickled any pickles," however, Khloé wanted to address more regarding Malika's relationship with Rob.

"You went behind my back and were f--king my brother!" she exclaimed.

"It wasn't behind your back. Was I supposed to say, 'Hey, Khloé! Just an announcement...?'" asked Malika.

"She wasn't around actually when it happened," Malika clarified. "She was on a road trip with her current husband [Lamar], so it actually happened when they were gone."

Despite Khloé not needing an apology over a decade later, she does however believe Malika was in the wrong and should have picked up the phone to let her know.

"Yes, I should've known that you were having intercourse with my family member," she declared. "My brother! Him and I could be fraternal twins. No, you don't owe me an apology. What I'm saying is if I were to sit on your brother's d--k, I would be calling you afterwards."