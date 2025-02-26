Kyle Richards 'Shocked' By Photos of Mauricio Kissing Other Woman, Costars Speculate Pics Were 'Planned'

Bravo/Getty

Kyle Richards reveals how she and her daughters reacted to paparazzi photos of Mauricio Umansky kissing actress Nikita Kahn at a Greece airport -- photos her costars think either Mo or the other woman set up, possibly to "get back at Kyle."

Photos of Mauricio Umansky kissing another woman blew up in the final moments of Tuesday's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills -- with Kyle Richards reacting in real time as her costars speculated over possible motivation behind the pics.

Last July, Umansky -- who remains separated from Richards -- was spotted in a Greece airport kissing a woman later identified as actress Nikita Kahn. The images spread all over the internet, with Bravo cameras catching Kyle's reaction as she spoke with costar Erika Jayne.

"I don't really know how I am right now, to be honest," Kyle told Erika, saying she didn't see this coming and had no idea who the woman was. "I have no idea. But it's all over the internet."

"If you are meeting someone, why are you greeting them at the airport when you know this is gonna happen?" asked Erika, alluding to the fact that because Mauricio is a public person, there's a good chance someone would see him do it.

"Obviously, when someone gets a shot of you like that, you don't know. He didn't know his picture's being taken," Kyle said, defending him. "I don't think, especially in Europe, you're expecting that. You're not expecting it in Europe. He definitely did not do that on purpose; is that what you're implying?"

"I wouldn't say he's doing it on purpose. I'm thinking, you can't be naive," Erika responded.

Some of Kyle's costars, however, thought it was done on purpose.

After Bozoma Saint John said it looked like a "we've been together type kiss," and Dorit Kemsley reacted by saying it "felt like a punch in the gut," Sutton Stracke asserted that "it wasn't an accidental paparazzi shot; this was a planned photo."

"I've been to that airport. I think I was in the airport when Jennifer Aniston was there and there was no paparazzi. Shady!" she added in a confessional, before suggesting both Kyle and Mauricio were "using paparazzi to tell a War of the Roses with?"

"Those pictures of Morgan and her, picking her up at the airport, getting gas, walking down the street," she added, pointing out that the paparazzi have also gotten a lot of photos of Richards out with Morgan Wade.

"You're saying Mo probably planted these photos to get back at Kyle?" asked Garcelle Beauvais, as Stracke replied, "100%."

In a preview for next week's episode released Tuesday night, Kyle continued reacting to the photos while on a drive with sister Kathy Hilton.

"I think I'm a little bit shocked and still processing," she said, before adding in a confessional, "I saw it like everyone else saw it, on TMZ. It's very strange to see."

"I don't want him to feel guilty because he's allowed to do what he wants. But it's also like, why are you being irresponsible?" she said to Kathy. "I don't even know. I have a lot of mixed feelings. I'm just processing it all."

She added that she wanted to text him immediately, asking who the woman was -- but then came to the decision that "it's none of my business." Kyle did, however, wonder whether she and Mo would start to behave differently around each other now -- unsure whether the new woman in his life would be okay with him being friendly with his estranged wife.

The conversation over the photos continued on Bravo's online After Show as well, where Kyle confirmed she "wasn't crying" over the images, despite them being "weird to see."

"I'm not the first person to get divorced. People get divorced. But last week was my 29th wedding anniversary. We're not together, but this is a lot of years," she explained. "Seeing these photos is strange to me, I feel like I'm looking at someone else. Someone I don't know."

"My daughters are seeing that, so it's not just me. I know that's weird for them. They've only seen their mother and father together. That's strange to them, that doesn't feel good to them," Kyle continued. "They, of course, were upset by seeing that picture, of course they were. Sometimes they get more upset even than I do."

In the end, she looked at the photos as "another reminder" that the pair "need to move forward" and "need to do something and make decisions now."

The other women in the cast also addressed the images in the After Show, with Dorit saying "it makes me sick," before calling out Mo.

"Mo could exercise a little bit more discretion out of respect for his relationship with Kyle and his children. You're free to do what you like, but you know it garners attention," said Kemsley.

Friend Jennifer Tilly said it seemed, to her, like "Kyle still feels like they're a couple" and their separation is only "a temporary situation," before she, Garcelle and Sutton talked about whether they believe the paparazzi were tipped off.

"You know one of the people in the situation called them. I think the girl might have," said Tilly, as Garcelle wondered, "Did Mo do it because it's retaliation of all the images he's seeing [of Kyle]?"

"I don't think it was an accidental paparazzi thing," said Sutton, before Tilly added, "I've been to Greece many, many times and I've never seen a paparazzi. It's a sleepy little airport."