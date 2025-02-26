Michelle Trachtenberg Called Out Critics for Questioning Her Health Before Her Death

"I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters," the late actress said.

One year before Michelle Trachtenberg died, she was forced to shut down online criticism about her health.

Some of Trachtenberg's social media posts raised concern among fans for her appearance, but the actress responded to those in January 2024, by assuring her fans at the time that she was "happy and healthy."

In a post on Instagram at the beginning of 2024, the Gossip Girl actress wrote alongside a selfie: "Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition no problems. Why do you have to hate? Get a calendar."

In a separate post the late 39-year-old added:

"I've received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters," she responded to one commenter at the time, while in other comment she reminded her fans, "Realize I'm not 14. I'm 38."

These weren't the only comments made about Trachtenberg's appearance.

The online criticism continued up until her death, with followers calling out her weight loss, jaundiced eyes, and "chapped lips," among other things.

Trachtenberg launched onto the scene as a child actor in The Adventures of Pete & Pete from 1994 to 1996. She would go on to what was arguably her breakout starring role as Buffy's younger sister Dawn on Buffy the Vampire Slayer in 2000.

The actress picked up three Saturn Award nominations for her performance on that show, as well as a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for hosting the Discovery Kids series Truth or Scare at the same time.

After launching her film career in 1996 with the lead role in Harriet the Spy, Trachtenberg's most viral film performance came in 2004's EuroTrip. She's also beloved for the 2005 film Ice Princess, as well as the 2006 Black Christmas horror remake.

Trachtenberg's last credited role was in 2023, reprising Georgina Sparks on Max's Gossip Girl reboot.

Her death was first reported by the New York Post, citing police sources, with those sources telling the news outlet her death is not being investigated as suspicious.

According to TMZ, she recently underwent a liver transplant and police believe she died of natural causes. Per the outlet, police and paramedics responded to a call for a woman in cardiac arrest, and found Michelle unresponsive. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Trachtenberg's body may have rejected the liver transplant she received within the last year, causing complications. The publication reports Trachtenberg's mother found her.