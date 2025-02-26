Michelle Trachtenberg, Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer Star, Dead at 39

Getty

The prolific film and television star is know for her work on some of the top shows of the '90s and '00s, as well as notable film roles like Harriet the Spy and EuroTrip.

Michelle Trachtenberg, perhaps best known to film and television audiences for her work in Gossip Girl, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Harriet the Spy, has died. She was 39.

Her death was first reported by the New York Post, citing police sources, with those sources telling the news outlet her death is not being investigated as suspicious. According to TMZ, she recently underwent a liver transplant ... and was out with friends last Thursday in NYC.

While she hasn't made a public appearance since 2023, seen above at a Christian Siriano event, she was very active on social media -- sharing selfies as recently as two weeks ago.

Some of Trachtenberg's social media posts raised some concern among fans for her appearance, but the actress responded to those in January 2024, by assuring her fans at the time that she was "happy and healthy."

"I've received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters," she responded to one commenter at the time, while in other comments she reminded her fans, "Realize I'm not 14. I'm 38."

Trachtenberg launched onto the scene as a child actor in The Adventures of Pete & Pete from 1994 to 1996. She would go on to what was arguably her breakout starring role as Buffy's younger sister Dawn on Buffy the Vampire Slayer in 2000.

The actress picked up three Saturn Award nominations for her performance on that show, as well as a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for hosting the Discovery Kids series Truth or Scare at the same time.

After launching her film career in 1996 with the lead role in Harriet the Spy, Trachtenberg's most viral film performance came in 2004's EuroTrip. She's also beloved for the 2005 film Ice Princess.

Her return to television as Georgina Sparks in soapy teen drama Gossip Girl in 2008 only pushed the young actress' star to new heights. She continued to make regular television and film appearances, including a starring role in Mercy, as well as Weeds, Criminal Minds, Love Bites.

Trachtenberg made headlines in 2021 with allegations against Buffy creator Joss Whedon, when she alleged that there was a "rule" established on the set that she could not be alone in a room with her, as well as unsubstantiated allegations he was abusive during filming.

Whedon denied many of the allegations made by the cast of the hit WB-UPN show, but did acknowledge, "I was young. I yelled and sometimes had to yell. This was a very young cast, and it was easy for everythign to turn into a cocktail party," per The Washington Post at the time. "I don't threaten people."

Trachtenberg's final credited appearance came when she reprised her role as Georgina for the 2021 HBO Max Gossip Girl revival, making her final of two guest appearances in 2023.

The actress remained active on Instagram, sharing a series of throwback posts with new captions reminiscing on her career alongside new pics, with the latest coming as recently as last Wednesday.

