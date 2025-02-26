Ruby Franke's Husband Reacts to Speculation She and Jodi Hildebrandt Were Secret Lovers

Hulu

The family vlogger's daughter was left thinking they were lovers after a bedroom discovery, while Ruby's husband says the pair were "uncomfortably intimate."

Before former YouTube star Ruby Franke and business partner Jodi Hildebrandt were serving prison time, the pair were sharing a bedroom at Franke's home -- and her daughter speculates something intimate was going on between them behind closed doors.

In the second part of Hulu's 3-part documentary, Devil In the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke, Ruby's daughter Shari and husband Kevin both react to speculation the disgraced social media star and Hildebrandt were lovers.

The topic came up after the pair and Ruby's son Chad Franke detailed how Jodi moved in with the family, while she claimed she was battling possession from some sort of demonic force. While Kevin said both he and Ruby tried to exorcise the spirits, her condition didn't improve -- and, eventually, Ruby moved into the bedroom with Jodi to "help" her with the attacks at night.

Shari, who was at college at the time but returned home for a visit, recalled an instance when she walked into what used to be her bedroom and found it filled with candles and massage oils.

"It felt really dark. At that moment, I kind of figured something was going on," she said, before being asked by a producer whether she thought the two were lovers. "I have my opinion. I do think that they were."

When asked the same question, Kevin said he didn't know "the extent to which their interactions went."

"It was much more than a friendship. Much more than a sisterhood. It was uncomfortably intimate," he continued. "[Jodi] immediately started putting her fingers into every aspect of our lives and I think she wanted Ruby to herself. But in order to do that, she needed me out of the picture."

Both Chad and Kevin were kicked out of the home, they say, before Jodi and Ruby were left with the couple's four youngest children. What followed were horrific accounts of child abuse, leading to their arrests and subsequent convictions.

Hulu said neither Ruby Franke or Jodi Hildebrandt responded to requests for comment about new allegations made in the special.

