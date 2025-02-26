The View Calls Out Critics of Selena Gomez's Weight: 'It's None of Your Business!'

Getty/ABC

Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin shared their thoughts after many people online apparently took issue with Selena Gomez's slimmer appearance at the SAG Awards.

The View is coming to Selena Gomez's defense after she was -- once again -- criticized over her weight.

On Tuesday's episode of the daytime talk show, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, and Alyssa Farah Griffin shared their thoughts on how fans can feel "hurt" or "betrayed" when a known "body positive" celebrity loses weight, which was examined in the February 24 Glamour article, titled, "It’s Okay to Feel Hurt When Celebrities Lose Weight -- but Let’s Unpack It."

The piece focused on Gomez's appearance at the 2025 SAG Awards, in which she stunned in a navy blue Celine gown. However, there were many online who apparently took issue with Gomez's slimmer appearance.

And Goldberg shared a message for those making comments about Gomez's weight -- or any woman's appearance for that matter -- it's "none of your business!"

Behar said that she believes it's a "female issue," noting that Al Sharpton "lost a bunch of weight and I don't see him losing his fan base."

"It definitely is about being a woman," Hostin agreed, before adding, "The sort of cult of celebrity is always interesting to me. Like, why look to a complete stranger for inspiration? You don't know what's going on in that person's life."

Hostin noted how Gomez suffers from lupus, an incurable autoimmune disorder that attacks tissues and organs. The actress has previously opened up about how lupus -- and other health issues -- can cause her weight to fluctuate.

"She may have lost this weight for her health condition," Hostin said.

FEELING BETRAYED BY CELEBS LOSING WEIGHT? After an article explored fans feeling hurt when a body positive star loses weight, #TheView co-hosts weigh in. pic.twitter.com/DeNFgWnDTE — The View (@TheView) February 25, 2025 @TheView

However, Goldberg argued that whether or not Gomez's appearance was a result of a medical issue, it still doesn't give people the right to comment on it.

"It's none of your business!" she said, to which Hostin agreed, "It really is nobody's business."

"It's none of your business," Goldberg repeated, before she continued, "Listen, everybody makes their choice in life. If I have to be concerned that you are upset with me, you're thinking, 'You and I have a connection.' You don't realize there are 10,000 other people who yelling the same stuff at me. So what am I supposed to pay attention to?"

The moderator compared the situation to when fans sometimes "get upset" when she and her cohorts aren't able to take photos with them.

Gomez has hit back at critics of her appearance in the past, most recently in November.

Following the premiere of Emilia Pérez, the Only Murders in the Building star defended her appearance, citing her ongoing health issues with intestinal illness -- SIBO -- as the reason why she looked a certain way at the industry event.

"This makes me sick," Gomez said in a TikTok comment over the recurring comments. "I have SEBO [sic] in my small intestine. It flares up."

According to the Mayo Clinic, small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) occurs when there is an abnormal increase in the overall bacterial population in the small intestine -- particularly types of bacteria not commonly found in that part of the digestive tract.

"I don't care that I don't look like a stick figure. I don't have that body. End of story. No I am NOT a victim. I'm just human," she continued.

Gomez also defended herself against online trolls back in July. She responded to a TikTok video a physician's assistant working in a Florida plastic surgeon's office had shared in 2023, in which she addressed recent online speculation that the singer had gone under the knife.

"Honestly," Gomez commented on the post, "I hate this."