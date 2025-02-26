White Lotus' Carrie Coon Clears the Air on 'Open Marriage' Speculation with Tracy Letts

Getty

"Settle down internet," the actress said after her comments about her and Letts set off a media frenzy.

Carrie Coon is clearing up a rumor about her marriage.

The White Lotus star accidentally insinuated that she and her husband Tracy Letts were in an "open" marriage and, in true internet form, social media took it and ran!

"Settle down, internet! I said, 'Open minded' not 'open.' 😂❤️🙉🙈🙊," Coon, 44, wrote via X on Tuesday, February 25, after her WTF With Marc Maron podcast remarks caused a stir on social media.

Coon caused quite the commotion after the podcast went live.

During the interview, she detailed their relationship's dynamic and how the pair have open discussions about on-set crushes and other people they have been attracted to.

"We're not jealous people. We don't have any of those hang-ups," Coon told listeners. "We didn't ever want to be with the police. You know?"

The actress and Lets got married in 2013 and added that she finds it "fun" to have these types of discussions and ask, "Who are you attracted to on set?"

"It's so fun. I love it," she revealed, adding that Letts is the "kind of person who sees everybody on the street. And every woman."

"He always tells me who he has a crush on,” Coon explained. "We love talking about it. It’s fun. It's interesting to know what your partner’s into. It's titillating."

At one point, host March Maron questioned if there is a line the pair have put in place.

"We don’t really like lines. Lines are really boring," Coon said.