Amanda de Cadenet Says Michelle Trachtenberg FaceTimed Her From Hospital Before Her Death

"... seeing your face from the hospital bed when we FaceTimed recently, even though you did not look like you, your sweetness and humor were still alive," de Cadenet recalled in her tribute to the late actress.

Amanda de Cadenet is looking back on her last memories with Michelle Trachtenberg.

The podcaster took to Instagram on Wednesday, shortly after news of Trachtenberg's passing at 39 broke, where she shared that she had spoken to her longtime friend from a "hospital bed" in the lead up to her death.

"What sad news this morning to wake up to," de Cadenet wrote in a since-deleted post alongside a photo of Trachtenberg she took when she was younger. "It feels weird and awful to be posting this, but I want to acknowledge your death because I cared about you."

"I will always remember you as the young vivacious woman I met when I took this photo of you," she continued, "and seeing your face from the hospital bed when we FaceTimed recently, even though you did not look like you, your sweetness and humor were still alive."

"I'm so sad for you that the outcome was not a better one. Wishing you a peaceful transition sweet friend and may your spirit finally rest."

Police sources confirmed to TMZ Wednesday that Trachtenberg was found unconscious inside her New York City apartment. The incident is not believed to be suspicious, and the cause of death has yet to be reported.

Law enforcement sources tell the outlet that the Gossip Girl actress received a liver transplant recently, and that her body may have rejected the the transplant, causing complications.

Trachtenberg’s representative later addressed the news in a statement to TMZ, requesting privacy as Trachtenberg's family processes this difficult loss.

"It is with great sadness to confirm that Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away. The family requests privacy for their loss. There are no further details at this time," the statement read.

Fans and celebrities alike took to social media to mourn Trachtenberg following the news, including her Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star, Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played Trachtenberg's older sister on the beloved TV series.

Gellar shared photos of the two from the show and together in real life in the years since, in the tribute penned Thursday morning.

"'Michelle, listen to me. Listen. I love you. I will always love you. The hardest thing in this world, is to live in it. I will be brave. I will live… for you'💔💔💔🗝️," Gellar wrote, referencing something Buffy told Trachtenberg's character, Dawn, before sacrificing herself to save her sister in the Season 5 finale, "The Gift." The tribute also include a photo of Gellar and Trachtenberg with Shannen Doherty, who died from cancer in 2024.