Blac Chyna Calls Kanye West's Racist Rants a 'Cry Out for Help,' Says 'Abandonment' Issues to Blame

Blac Chyna is sharing her thoughts on Kanye West's recent racist rants.

The reality star, whose real name is Angela White, was a guest on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where said that she believes West's unhinged behavior is the result of unresolved trauma and abandonment issues.

"If you kind of take a look back at all the people that's been in his life and he kind of, like, put them on a pedestal and they left," White said in a clip from Wednesday's episode.

"I feel, like, that kinda sucks because sometimes we have to be there for people, and I feel he hasn't really found that support yet that's going to stick by you through it all," the reality star -- who shares 8-year-old daughter, Dream, with the embattled rapper's former brother-in-law, Rob Kardashian, continued.

"I think that's where, like, the outbursts is coming from."

White surmised that West is likely dealing with issues of abandonment, and while she did not name whom she thinks abandoned West, the 47-year-old Yeezy founder has openly dealt with a lot of loss in his life -- namely his mother Donda West, who died in 2007 unexpectedly after undergoing a cosmetic procedure.

His once-close friend Fonzworth Bentley echoed White's comments in a 2016 episode of the Rich Friend: The Elevated Conversation podcast, in which he said the musician's meltdowns were because he never dealt with his mom's passing.

"He never mourned his mother, and that's at the root of this, and you don't have to be a clinical psychologist to figure that out," Bentley said a at the time. "That is at the core of this. I think a lot of these things are coming up and coming out now."

As for West's vile displays of hate, including wearing a swastika necklace, his rage-filled rants on X and selling antisemitic merch, White told Morgan she feels "it's a cry out for help," adding that she doesn't think the "Power" rapper is doing any of it for money or clickbait, but rather because he "probably feels alone."

"The only thing we can probably do is just pray for him," she said.

While White admitted she hasn't spoken to West recently, she told Morgan she still has respect for him because he's "Dream's uncle."

When it comes to how his current behavior will impact the four children West shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, White said, "I think we can't discredit him as a father because we don't know."

She said she doesn't think any adult would "blatantly disrespect" the kids by telling them what their father has been up to and she doesn't think other children are bullying them over the rants at school.

"The only person that could help him is God. Jesus Christ. That's who helped me," White concluded, before sharing that she'd be willing to give the rapper a hand herself.

"Maybe after this he could reach out, like, I'll be there to listen 'cause a lot of times people, they act and take certain situations and act out in different ways," she said. "You have some people that could be going through a lot of stuff and they resort to alcohol, or they resort to drugs or disrespecting people, or hurting themselves -- just all these different days. Or some people just fall into depression.