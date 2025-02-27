Christina Haack Says She Wishes She Had 'Gotten a Prenup' Amid Messy Split From Josh Hall

Instagram

Christina Haack is having some regrets as she looks back on her marriage to Josh Hall.

During Wednesday's all-new episode of HGTV's The Flip Off, Christina caught up with her friend Cassie Schienle, who dropped by her Newport Beach, California home, and shared an update on her divorce from Hall.

In the scene, Cassie questions why Christina's garage is cluttered with quad bikes and ATVs that weren't there before.

"Tennessee, sweetie," Christina replies, referring to the Leiper's Fork, Tennessee home where Josh was living after he filed for divorce from Christina in July 2024.

The revelation prompted Cassie to ask what's "going on with the divorce."

"It's crazy. He wants to retire off me," a disappointed Christina claims. "Honestly, if I would've really understood the repercussions of all of this, I would've gotten a prenup or I would've never married him."

Later in a confessional, Christina provides more backstory as to why the fleet of recreational vehicles that were at her Tennessee home are now crowded in her California garage.

"I had to deal with some real life stuff," she explains. "I own a home in Tennessee and for the past couple years, Josh and I had spent a lot of time there."

Pre-split, the farmhouse served as the setting for Christina's solo spinoff, Christina in the Country, where she worked to expand her design business and navigate family life with Josh and her children: daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9, whom she shares with her first husband Tarek El Moussa, and Hudson, 5, from her marriage to Ant Anstead.

"With everything going on and the fact that I’m not spending any time there anymore," she added of the Tennessee home, "I decided it was time to get all my stuff out of the house."

After nearly three years of marriage, Josh officially filed for divorce from Christina in July 2024, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

The pair's divorce has been pretty messy, playing out both publicly and on Christina's new show.

During the February 8 episode, Christina confided in her teammates on the show, contractor Michael Lange and designer Kylie Wing, after Lange asked her if she had court coming up soon.

"Court? Oh it got postponed because he made a horrible offer," Christina replied, referring to Josh. "He asked for $3.5 million from me."

The claim comes after Josh had denied her requested $65,000 per month in spousal support from the HGTV star back in October 2024, taking to social media to address what he called "false statements."

Before their breakup, Josh was supposed to be Christina's partner on The Flip Off as they competed against her first husband Tarek and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa in the house flipping showdown.

Now, Christina relies on Lange and Wing to help her beat her opponents. And while Josh did appear in a few scenes at the beginning of the show to provide context for their breakup, Christina was happy it didn't go further than that, telling Entertainment Tonight ahead of the show's premiere, "It was not fun, to be honest. I did not enjoy filming with him."

Splitting up, however, allowed Christina to film the show without Josh, which she said "made this, to be honest, so much easier and so much better in every way."

"This show would've been hard to film," she added.