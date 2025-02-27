Kim Kardashian Believes North's 'Year of Being Mad' At Her Was Due to Kanye West Divorce

Instagram

"North is like obsessed with me now," Kim shared, while working out the reason for North's "insane" turnaround.

Those pre-teen years are tough!

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian shared the latest on her relationship with her eldest daughter, North West, during a sit down with sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker, after previously sharing that the 11-year-old was mad at her for a "year."

"The craziest thing happened. Tell me if this happened with Mason," Kim begins.

"North is like obsessed with me now," she shares. "And calls me with her friends like, 'Mom I love you, you're the best mom. I love you so much.'"

Kourtney says that her niece has "always been like that with me," and asks her sister, "Do you think you've changed?"

"I mean possibly. It was a year of like mad at me," Kim replies.

"Well also you guys were getting a divorce," Kourtney points out, referencing the SKIMS co-founder's split from North's dad, Kanye West.

Kim and Kanye divorced 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, but the proceedings were not final until November 2022. In addition to North, the former couple share Psalm, 5, and Saint, 9, as well as daughter Chicago, 7.

"I think it was all the divorce. It's insane the turnaround," Kim remarks.

Kim reflected on the end of her marriage to Kanye in a previous episode, amid sister Khloé Kardashian's emotional reunion with her ex-husband Lamar Odom.

"That's the hardest part. I've been there," Kim told her sister, seemingly referring to her split from West. "When you don't foresee something happening that really changes a person's personality and then they're not the same person and you can't ever get that person back, but you can't live with the new person. I get it."

In a confessional, she continued, "It's tougher when you don't want your marriage to end off of personal reasons but circumstances change that force your marriage to end. When you weren't planning on that and that's not really the outcome you want but there's no other option, I think it makes it harder to get over."