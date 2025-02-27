Scott Disick Addresses Mounjaro Use After Kardashians Clip Went Viral: 'I'm Not Embarrassed'

Hulu

"Everybody that's got a problem with Mounjaro can suck on my d--k," the reality star said while discussing his decision to take it after a May episode of The Kardashians revealed the weight loss drug in his fridge.

Scott Disick isn't afraid to admit that he used a weight loss drug to help him achieve his physical transformation.

On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the reality star received a FaceTime call from Khloé Kardashian, who revealed that a clip from a previous episode went viral, in which fans noticed Scott had boxes of Mounjaro in his fridge.

Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is one of the antidiabetic drugs that has gained popularity -- especially among celebrities -- for its weight loss benefits. While Scott, 41, didn't comment on having Mounjaro in his fridge when the episode aired in May 2024, he didn't shy away from sharing his thoughts on the weight loss drug on Thursday's new hour.

"Did you see what's in your fridge?" Khloé asked Scott shortly after he picked up the call.

Scott immediately appeared to know where his pal was coming from. "No? No! It shows the Mounjaro? You're lying!"

"It's everywhere, Scott!" Khloé said, laughing at Scott's reaction, before the clip from the previous episode was shown.

However, Scott said he's "not embarrassed" about using Mounjaro to help him lose weight.

"Oh, f--k me running. By the way, I'm not embarrassed that I took it!" he said, before adding an NFSW remark. "Everybody that's got a problem with Mounjaro can suck on my d--k. And by the way, they can see my d--k now because for a minute, you couldn't. It was tough living that large!"

Khloé, meanwhile, assured Scott that he "shouldn't" feel embarrassed or ashamed for using the weight loss injections.

"When I was fat, I would have drank that s--t!" I don't get the shame of it," she admitted, before telling her sister, Kendall Jenner, "You don't get it because you don't have these problems, but when I was bigger, I took laxatives. I would take anything."

Scott previously opened up about his weight gain -- and subsequent loss -- on The Kardashians.

In 2022, he flipped his Lamborghini and hurt his back in the process, leading to his weight gain, Scott explained on a 2023 episode of The Kardashians. At the time, Khloé said Disick was "probably the unhealthiest I've seen him."

Before filming for Season 5 began last year, the father of three dropped a significant amount of weight, surprising his fans and family.

In addition to his accident, Scott revealed that his unhealthy eating habits also contributed to his weight gain.

"Honestly, I had no idea how horrible it was, what I was doing at night, eating those little bread things. The Hawaiian rolls," he told a stunned Khloe and Kris Jenner in the May 2024. "I was pounding a whole box of them a night. I loved them."

"I didn't realize what I was doing. I also didn't know the whole thing about ginger ale being the same as a soda," he added. "All day I would drink gingers. I was going through 20 gingers a day!"