Taylor Lautner Slams Selena Gomez Bodyshamers After Backlash Over Thinner Frame

Getty

"It's a cruel world full of hate out there. You can never please everyone nor should you have to," wrote the Twilight star, who reshared a post featuring mean comments about Gomez's weight.

On Sunday night's award show, Gomez, 32, stunned in a navy blue Celine gown. However, there were many online who seemingly took issue with the actress appearing to have a thinner frame.

Lautner -- who has previously dealt with trolls himself -- took to his Instagram Stories to call out those spewing "hate" about Gomez's appearance, resharing a post that featured side-by-side photos of the Only Murders in the Building star at the 2024 SAG Awards and from Sunday, alongside mean comments regarding her weight.

Bodyshamers last year accused Gomez of being "big," while this year's trolls speculated that her recent slimmer appearance could have been the result of weight loss drugs.

"It's a cruel world full of hate out there. You can never please everyone nor should you have to," Lautner wrote. "In my experience, it doesn’t make the words sting less, it just refocuses you onto what matters."

"And it sure isn’t the shape, color or appearance of your body," he continued, before concluding, "Daily reminder to all of us to not forget how beautiful you are inside and out ...and to be a little bit nicer."

The Twilight star's reshare was originally posted by body positive influencer Alex Light, who slammed those for commenting on Gomez's weight, calling out the "STARK" contrast between last year's hateful commentary compared to this year's.

"I KNOW - another day, another one of these 'women can't win' posts from me… But bear with me because the contrast with this one is STARK," Light captioned her post. "Selena was mocked last year at the SAG Awards for putting on weight, told to go on Ozempic. At this year's SAG Awards, she's slammed for losing weight, mocked for allegedly being on Ozempic."

"This isn't just about Selena, it's about the impossible standards placed on all women - in the public eye or not," she added. "No matter what we do, someone will have an opinion. So let’s remind ourselves: our bodies are ours, not up for public discussion."

Light's post came after she published an article in Glamour titled, "It’s Okay to Feel Hurt When Celebrities Lose Weight -- but Let’s Unpack It," in which she examined how fans can feel "hurt" or "betrayed" when a known "body positive" celebrity loses weight.

Goldberg shared a message for those making comments about Gomez's weight -- or any woman's appearance for that matter -- it's "none of your business!"

Behar said that she believes it's a "female issue," noting that Al Sharpton "lost a bunch of weight and I don't see him losing his fan base."

FEELING BETRAYED BY CELEBS LOSING WEIGHT? After an article explored fans feeling hurt when a body positive star loses weight, #TheView co-hosts weigh in. pic.twitter.com/DeNFgWnDTE — The View (@TheView) February 25, 2025 @TheView

"It definitely is about being a woman," Hostin agreed, before adding, "The sort of cult of celebrity is always interesting to me. Like, why look to a complete stranger for inspiration? You don't know what's going on in that person's life."

Hostin noted how Gomez suffers from lupus, an incurable autoimmune disorder that attacks tissues and organs. The actress has previously opened up about how lupus -- and other health issues -- can cause her weight to fluctuate.

"She may have lost this weight for her health condition," Hostin said.

However, Goldberg argued that whether or not Gomez's appearance was a result of a medical issue, it still doesn't give people the right to comment on it.