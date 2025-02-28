Francis Ford Coppola 'Thrilled' to Accept Razzies Award For Megalopolis In Searing Post

Getty/Everett

After Coppola received the worst director Razzie for the box office bomb, the filmmaker shared a lengthy statement, blasting the industry as "gutless" and "terrified of risk."

Francis Ford Coppola is speaking out after he won the award for worst director at the Razzies for his film, Megalopolis.

On Friday, the winners of the 2025 Razzie Awards -- aka the Oscars for the worst films of the year -- were announced, with Coppola's sci-fi epic, which bombed at the box office and was slammed by critics, receiving six nominations, including worst picture, worst screenplay, and the worst on screen combo for the "entire cast" of the film.

Megalopolis won two Razzies -- worst director for Coppola, and worst supporting actor for his performance in the film (along with his roles in Reagan, Shadow Land & Strangers).

Following the news, Coppola, 85, shared a scathing post on Instagram, blasting the industry as "gutless" and "terrified of risk."

"I am thrilled to accept the Razzie award in so many important categories for @megalopolisfilm , and for the distinctive honor of being nominated as the worst director, worst screenplay, and worst picture at a time when so few have the courage to go against the prevailing trends of contemporary moviemaking!" he began in his post.

"In this wreck of a world today, where ART is given scores as if it were professional wrestling, I chose to NOT follow the gutless rules laid down by an industry so terrified of risk that despite the enormous pool of young talent at its disposal, may not create pictures that will be relevant and alive 50 years from now," he continued.

"What an honor to stand alongside a great and courageous filmmaker like Jacques Tati who impoverished himself completely to make one of cinema’s most beloved failures, PLAYTIME!" Coppola continued, referring to the 1967 French satirical comedy, which didn't perform well financially.

He then ended his message, writing, "My sincere thanks to all my brilliant colleagues who joined me to make our work of art, MEGALOPOLIS, and let us remind ourselves us that box-office is only about money, and like war, stupidity and politics has no true place in our future."

Megalopolis -- which starred an ensemble cast including Adam Driver, Giancarlo Espositio, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, and more -- had a massive budget of $120 million, which was funded by Coppola himself, but ultimately was a box office failure, only grossing nearly $12 million worldwide.

Ahead of release, the film was also embroiled in controversy. Coppola was accused of inappropriate behavior on the set of Megalopolis, including allegations that he "pulled women to sit on his lap" and "tried to kiss some of the topless and scantily clad female extras" while shooting a nightclub scene. Coppola denied the allegations, telling Rolling Stone in August that the claims, which were published in The Guardian, were "totally untrue," claiming that he "knew" the women whom he "kissed on the cheek."

One female extra subsequently sued Coppola and others involved in the film for civil battery, civil assault, and negligent failure to prevent sexual harassment, according to Deadline at the time.

Two days later, Coppola sued Variety for libel after the publication first reported on the allegations, describing the filmmaker's on-set behavior on the set of Megalopolis as "unprofessional."

Earlier this week, Variety's appeal to dismiss the defamation lawsuit was denied, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite Coppola's response to his Razzie win, Megalopolis wasn't the top winner. That title went to Madame Web, which won three Razzies -- including worst picture, worst actress for Dakota Johnson, and worst screenplay.