Woman Allegedly Seen Wheeling Bucket with Dead Girl's Body to Front Yard of Child's Mom Found Fit to Stand Trial

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office

The woman appears to not react as a vehicle drives right past her; the victim was her boyfriend's daughter -- who was found dumped in the front yard of the girl's biological mother.

A Louisiana woman charged with the murder of her boyfriend's 6-year-old daughter -- whose body was found inside a plastic bucket placed in the front yard of the child's mother -- was denied her lawyer's request to throw out a court ruling declaring her fit to stand trial.

According to FOX 8 New Orleans, the Louisiana Supreme Court this week rejected a request from Bunnak "Hannah" Landon's legal team, settling the issue of competency once and for all before her April trial.

There has been a bit of back and forth on this issue, as Landon was initially found incompetent in a May 2024 ruling ... a ruling which was reportedly reversed two months later after testimony from two other doctors. Her team then appealed that ruling, which has since been upheld by both the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal and now the Louisiana Supreme Court.

Landon was indicted last year on counts of First Degree Murder and Obstruction of Justice. While she initially pleaded not guilty to the charges against her, her lawyers reportedly moved to change her plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.

Her court date has been set for April 28.

Details of the Grisly Murder

The horrific discovery of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle's body happened on April 25, 2023.

Her remains were found hours after the girl's father woke up and realized his girlfriend, Landon, and daughter were missing.

According to a press release from Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office at the time, authorities first responded to the dad's home, before moving their investigation to the home of the child's biological mother less than two blocks away. At the second location, they found the victim's remains "inside a large plastic bucket in the front yard."

As the search became a homicide investigation, police turned their attention toward Landon.

She was quickly identified as a suspect, after Ring camera footage from the area allegedly showed her pulling a wagon containing a bucket down the streets of both homes around 9:35pm on Tuesday evening.

In the chilling video, a woman police say is Landon can be seen casually pulling the wagon behind her, not changing her pace or reacting in any way as a white SUV passes right by her.

"We believe the child was killed at the father's house ... and then transported over to the mother's house and then taken out of a wagon," Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said during a press conference.

An autopsy confirmed the child's death was a homicide, with the coroner revealing the child suffered blunt force trauma injuries to her head and died by strangulation.

"I want to add that Bella's body was intact and contrary to public speculation, there was no dismemberment of any kind," the coroner added, via WWL.

Police also said that after "extensive" interviews with both parents, they do not believe either of them were involved in the child's death.