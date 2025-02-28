Kathy Griffin Shares Gross Story About Ex Jack Black: 'That's Straight Guys'

Getty/TikTok

"I would literally pass away if that happened to me," a fan joked after the comedian shared rare comments about her brief fling with Black in the '90s.

Kathy Griffin is looking back at her relationship with Jack Black in the 1990s.

On Thursday, the comedian posted a video on TikTok, in which she shared a rare comment about her brief fling with the actor, recalling a gross story about Black's apparent hygiene habits at the time.

"This is a picture of me and my then-boyfriend Jack Black, who you probably know mostly from School Of Rock," Griffin, 64, began in the video, showing a photo of herself and Black, 55, cuddled up on a couch together.

"So he was the first boyfriend I ever had where other bros thought I was cool because I was dating him -- and by the way, dating is a very loose term," she continued.

Griffin then shared how one day she made an unpleasant discovery when she stayed over at Black's apartment, noting that he lived on Vermont Avenue in Los Angeles at the time.

"One night, I spent the night there, and the next day I'm in the shower," she said. "I get off on the bath mat, and I said, 'I need a shower towel,' and he goes, 'You're standing on it.'"

"You guys, that’s straight guys," she joked. "He had one bath mat slash towel that he used for both, and that was it."

"So, naturally I kept sleeping with him," Griffin quipped.

In the caption of her TikTok video, she wrote, "You're not gonna believe this one. This is why you’re never gonna wanna miss an episode of my new YouTube show 'Kathy Griffin: Talk Your Head Off.'"

Fans took to the comments section to react to Griffin's anecdote, with many fans cracking jokes over her tidbit about her relationship with Black.

"I'm actually jealous. I love Jack Black. Did y'all laugh all the time?" a user wrote, to which Griffin replied, "YES."

"I would literally pass away if that happened to me 😭," another commented, to which Griffin responded by sharing three laughing emojis.

"the towel thing is so real. so is still sleeping with him lmfao," a third fan joked, while another agreed, "'Naturally I kept sleeping with him' real asf."

Griffin previously opened up about her short-lived romance with Black in her 2009 memoir, Official Book Club Selection.

"Another example of me getting flack from the boys is when Jack Black dumped me. That's right. I f--ked Jack Black," she wrote at the time, per Daily Mail.

"Okay, we went out only two or three times, but that's a relationship in my book. And by the way, this is my book," she continued, jokingly adding that she "thought he was a weirdo, and was therefore instantly attracted to him."

The My Life On The D List alum said that she and Black were "pretty much completely opposites."

Along with Black, Griffin has been romantically linked to several stars over the years, and has been married twice. She was married to computer administrator Matt Moline from 2001 to 2001. Griffin was in a relationship with marketing executive Randy Bick from 2012 until 2018, before reconnecting in 2019 and tying the knot the following year. The former couple split in 2023, and their divorce was finalized last month.