Kim Basinger Shares Where She Stands with Ex-Husband Alec Baldwin

Getty

Basinger -- who shares daughter Ireland, 29, with the fellow actor -- shared some insight into her dynamic with her ex, following their volatile divorce.

Kim Basinger is revealing the status of her relationship with ex-husband Alec Baldwin.

In a rare interview with Variety, the L.A. Confidential actress gave an update on her dynamic with Alec, more than two decades after their bitter divorce.

"Alec and I have a great relationship," Kim, who shares daughter Ireland Baldwin, 29, with the 30 Rock alum, said in the interview -- her first in over than two years.

"I have great respect for where he is today, and his family," she added of Baldwin's big brood, which these days includes wife Hilaria and their seven children.

"You know, we don't spend Christmases and holidays or see each other very much," the 71-year-old shared. "But we talk."

She continued, "He'll pick up the phone and call me, and we have a very genuinely cordial and I think loving relationship in a lot of ways, just because we share a daughter, and I don't wish him anything but everything good."

Kim also shared that the 66-year-old actor -- who has had a rocky few years following the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of their movie Rust -- has "been through a lot lately."

Alec's manslaughter charges were dismissed after he was indicted over the 2021 shooting, with Kim crediting Hilaria for helping him get through it, telling Variety, [she] "seems to have a great handle on that. So more power to her."

Alec and Kim, who married in 1993 and divorce in 2002, would go on to battle in court for custody of their daughter for several years after their split. In 2007, a voicemail Alec had left Ireland, originally contained in a sealed file from the former couple's court battle, leaked online and went viral.

The Beetlejuice actor later apologized for the audio recording, in which he had called his and Kim's daughter a "rude, thoughtless little pig" for not answering his call at a pre-arranged time and his ex-wife a "thoughtless pain in the a--."

"I'm sorry, as everyone who knows me is aware, for losing my temper with my child," he said in a said in a statement on his website the day after the leak. "I have been driven to the edge by parental alienation for many years now."

Ireland went on to poke fun at the now-infamous voicemail, including at her dad's 2019 Comedy Central roast. "It's good to be here," she joked at the event. "I almost didn't even know about it because I haven't check my voicemails from my dad from the last, like, 12 years."

The interview is not the first time Kim has spoken out about her relationship with Alec since their 2002 divorce. In 2016, she told Net-a-Porter's magazine The Edit that the two were "cool now."

"Divorce is hard on a kid, no matter how you cut it," the Oscar winner said at the time. "And ours was very public and nasty."

And in 2022, she spoke out about Alec again, in what marked her first on-camera interview in 14 years.

"Alec's a funny one," Kim said on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk. "We're all fine and we all get along, whatever. But he's been, but he's a challenge."