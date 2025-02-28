Leslie Jones Blasts Unnamed SNL Director: 'A F--king Narcissistic D--khead'

YouTube

The Saturday Night Live alum called out a man who directed her "Kyle and Leslie" segments, slamming him as a "f--king a-hole," before recalling how she and Tiffany Haddish allegedly "almost f--ked him up one night."

Leslie Jones is opening up about her past experience with an unnamed Saturday Night Live director -- and it's safe to say she's not holding back.

During an appearance on a recent episode of the Toure Show podcast, the SNL alum looked back at starring in the recurring "Kyle & Leslie" sketches, which followed a fake relationship between her then-costar Kyle Mooney, and went on a heated rant about the segment's director, whom she slammed as a "f--king narcissistic d--khead."

"The guy who would direct those was a f--king a--hole," Jones, 57, told Touré.

"And I don't give a f--k if you see this," she continued, looking directly at the camera. "You still are probably a f--king d--khead. A f--king narcissistic d--khead."

After Jones' quite intense reaction, Touré asked, "Did something happen?"

"No. He was just a f--king a--hole!" Jones continued. "He [was] just one of them white boys who thought he's doing f--king Shakespeare. No, this is a f--king sketch, and you're not funny, and you're not creating nothing beautiful. You're just being an asshole with this tedious f--king s--t."

"I can't explain it. It's like a way a person can look at you that you're just like, 'Yeah, I know you're calling me a n-----,'" she added. "Because he was a Mormon, too."

"He would just do little f--king antsy, a--hole s--t," Jones said.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The comedian -- who was an SNL cast member from 2014 to 2019 -- then recalled the night she said she and Tiffany Haddish "almost beat him up" when the actress appeared as a guest host in November 2017. The episode featured the sketch, "Beck & Kyle," in which Beck Bennett tries to intervene in Jones and Mooney's relationship.

"Me and Tiffany almost f--ked him up one night," Jones claimed, noting that it was a sketch in which she and Mooney "got married."

"I'm going to get in trouble," she prefaced, admitting, "I don't care."

Jones said the unnamed director -- whom she described as taller than her and having a large "Adam's apple" -- forced she and her cast members to work super late Friday night to film the pre-taped sketch, despite them having to return for the live show the following evening.

"I was like, 'Yo, I'm going home, ya'll have had me here since 4 o’clock.' I gotta come to work tomorrow,'" Jones said, recalling her words at the time. She added that she was in a "big wedding dress" and "cut my arm with the wire that was in there," saying she "still" has the cut.

"My hand's bleeding and s--t, and I'm like, 'Nah, I'm going home,'" Jones recalled, before claiming how the director replied. "This motherf--ker was like, 'What makes you so f--king special?' And I was like 'Who the f--k you talking to?'"

She said she then told the director, "'I know you're not f--king talking to me! What makes me special is that the f--ing sketch is about me and Kyle, not you!"

Jones claimed the director didn't walk away from the confrontation, and said she was prepared to physically fight him.

"I was like, 'You need to step off 'cause I'm about to f--k you up,'" she said, adding that she was "squaring off."

"I'm yelling, like, going off, like, 'Get the f--k out of my face,'" Jones continued, saying that the director wouldn't back off. "I was, like, ‘Walk the f--k away' ... and he just kept coming!"

She said Haddish then came out of her dressing room to see what was going on.

"She's like, 'What's up, cuz? ... Who the f--k talking s--t?,'" Jones recalled, saying that she told Haddish it was the director. "'We about to f--k him up!""