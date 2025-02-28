Millie Bobby Brown Slams Critics Saying She Looks Older Thanks to New Blonde 'Do

Getty

The 21-year-old's clapback comes after the Internet was flooded with comments about her "older" look, following her appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of her new Netflix film The Electric State.

Millie Bobby Brown has something to say those commenting on her new look.

Brown took to her Instagram Stories Thursday to respond to the commentary that her new blonde hairdo has made her look older than her age.

Sharing a screenshot of a British Vogue article with the headline, "No One Cares How Old You Think Millie Bobby Brown Looks," the 21-year-old Stranger Things star wrote beneath, "thank you."

In the piece, the author writes, "I disagree totally with the idea that celebrities should somehow expect to have to serve as our personal internet punching bags. The public-facing nature of the job doesn’t mean they should have to accept their own dehumanisation or memeification." They also conclude, "This obsession with women and their age is a form of misogny. Beyond that, it's boring."

Brown's clapback comes after the internet and the newly married starlet's socials were flooded with comments about her "much older" appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of her new Netflix film The Electric State, earlier this week (above).

Getty

"Why this makeup and this blonde hair? You're so cute in your natural version! In the actual pic you're a 40 year old woman," one commenter wrote, with another writing, "She looks 45 pretending to be 22."

Brown, who just turned 21 on February 19, stunned in a metallic embroidered gown for the premiere, which featured a corset bodice and mermaid train. As for those blonde locks everyone is so up in arms about, she pulled them up into a bun, leaving her bangs out at the front.

The Enola Holmes actress was joined on the carpet by her husband, Jake Bongiovi, who rocked a black and white tuxedo and bow tie for the occasion. She has since ditched the bangs for other appearances for the film, as seen in the Madrid premiere photo above, where she rocked an Armani gown Gwyneth Paltrow first wore in 1998.

Brown shared her new 'do with the world earlier this month, before stepping out with her freshly dyed locks on the red carpet debut at last Sunday's 2025 SAG Awards.

Showing off her blonde hair transformation in a Feb. 1 Instagram post, Brown added a Y2K-style edit to the image, including the word "HOT" in pink lettering, as well as a "System error !" message.

Fans were quick to share their "hot" takes there as well, with one writing in the comments section, "I can't believe she's only 20, she looks 35!" and another for model and internet personality Tana Mongeau.